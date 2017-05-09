WESTON, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- Monaker Group (OTCQB: MKGI), a leader in online travel reservations technology, will participate at the Oppenheimer & Co. Emerging Growth Conference to be held at the InterContinental New York Barclay hotel in New York City, on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.

Bill Kerby, Monaker Group CEO, and Richard Marshall, the company's director of corporate development, will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day. Management will discuss the company's launch of Monaker Booking Engine (MBE), the first customizable, alternative lodging reservation system with instant booking of vacation homes, villas, chalets, apartments, condos and castles.

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Oppenheimer representative.

About Monaker Group

Monaker Group is a technology-driven travel company focused on delivering innovation to alternative lodging rentals (ALR) market. The Monaker Booking Engine (MBE) delivers instant booking of more than 1.2 million vacation rental homes, villas, chalets, apartments, condos and castles. MBE offers travel distributors and agencies an industry-first: a customizable instant booking platform for ALR. Monaker's NextTrip.com B2C website, also powered by MBE, is the first to offer significant instantly bookable ALR products along with mainstream travel products and services all on a single site. NextTrip also features rich content, imagery and high-quality video to enhance a traveler's booking experience and assist in the search, decision and buying process for both individuals and groups. For more information, visit www.monakergroup.com or www.nexttrip.com.

