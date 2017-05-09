ARLINGTON, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- Cora Systems, a leading global provider of enterprise portfolio, program and project management (EPPM) solutions, is presenting John McGrath as a keynote speaker at the marcus evans 2nd Annual Medical Device Project & Portfolio Management conference May 17 and 18 at the Embassy Suites in St. Paul, MN.

As a PMO Consultant and Project Management Lecturer at the Dublin Institute of Technology, Dr. McGrath will deliver a presentation on May 18 at 11:45 a.m. that includes how to move portfolio management to an operations setting vs. project management to achieve greater results and how to assess operations of portfolio management to improve efficiency. He'll also discuss the importance of developing centers of excellence to improve clarity and how to determine what are the right number of projects for a specific company.

"We are extremely pleased to have the opportunity to share John's expertise with conference attendees," said Philip Martin, CEO of Cora Systems. "With the medical device industry constantly evolving and with companies expanding their portfolios, John pinpoints how a clearly focused PPM approach leads to better alignment of strategic initiatives, consistency and communication among teams. Well-recognized among his peers, John will show how projects can best benefit from tools and technology to assure the best possible outcomes," he added.

McGrath's presentation supports the theme of the conference which is "Driving Business Objectives, Strategic Growth Initiatives and ROI through Aligned Project and Portfolio Management."

Other keynote speakers at the event include Amir Khamseh, head of PMO, Surgical Heart Valve Therapy, Edwards Life Sciences; Jeffrey Pezas, Global Director of Product Development and Portfolio Management, GE Healthcare; and Dr. Norbert Leinfellner, VP, Product Development Engineering Global R&D, Fresenius Medical Care.

About Cora Systems

Cora Systems provides EPPM solutions and services to government agencies and large-scale global organizations, including life sciences, healthcare, and engineering & construction. Every day, thousands of project managers across the world use the Cora platform to manage their portfolio of projects, totaling over $ 10 billion in value, across multiple locations, dozens of countries and thousands of users. Headquartered in Ireland and with regional offices in Washington, DC and London (UK), Cora's client roster includes Allergan, Boston Scientific and Eli Lilly. For more information, visit: www.corasystems.com.

Media Contacts:

Richard Fitzpatrick, Marketing Manager

Cora Systems

+353 71 962 2078

Email Contact



Dawn Fontaine

Ripple Effect Communications

508-353-3777

Email Contact



