PALM BEACH, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- Q2Power Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: QPWR) announced today that it has received a contract for services from Fordstam Limited, the owner of the Chelsea Football Club in the United Kingdom, to deliver a feasibility report for the beneficial reuse of soil materials to be excavated from the team's proposed new stadium construction.

The scope of this paid project will include logistics, market demand, product viability, and cost/pricing analysis for engineered soils that could be manufactured from excavated dirt during the stadium construction. The current stadium, Stamford Bridge, has been the home of the Chelsea FC since 1905, with the redevelopment project expected to start in 2019. Instead of taking this material to a local landfill for disposal, Q2 and Fordstam will be working together to determine if they can blend this material with other aggregates to make an engineered soil for the construction industry in the London area.

"We are honored to be chosen by Chelsea FC to work on this exciting project," stated Kevin Bolin, Chairman of Q2. "While this is a small project, it is important for our client who is looking for ways to beneficially reuse the excavated material, and represents for Q2 our first paid contract in the soils sector and validation of our team's expertise. It also demonstrates the potential for our business to expand internationally with the right partners."

About Q2Power: Q2Power seeks to become a leading manufacturer of compost and engineered soils from recycled waste for the agriculture, horticulture, construction and infrastructure sectors. Through a plan of acquisitions, strategic alliances, and organic growth focused on creating and marketing quality beneficial reuse end products, Q2P seeks to build the preeminent compost and soil company in North America. The Company recently completed the first phase of a bridge financing that will expedite this business plan and operational transition, and has begun to wind-down its previous waste-to-energy R&D operations. Q2 intends to file its 2016 10-K and 10-Q for the first quarter of 2017 over the next month to regain "current filing" company status and OTCQB listing.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains "Forward-looking Statements". These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. These statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future results or events. We disclaim any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. There are important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to our ability to fully commercialize our technology, risks associated with changes in general economic and business conditions, actions of our competitors, the extent to which we are able to develop new products and markets, the time and expense involved in such development activities, the ability to secure additional financing, the level of demand and market acceptance of our products, and changes in our business strategies.

