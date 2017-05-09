COSTA MESA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- NEMUS Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: NMUS) announced that an additional United States patent has been granted covering the company's proprietary prodrug of THC, THC-valine-hemisuccinate (THCVHS), as well as other amide-ester forms of cannabinoid-based molecules, for use in the treatment of glaucoma. This second patent, which is also licensed to Nemus by the University of Mississippi, further expands the intellectual property (IP) estate into methods of delivery of THCVHS into the eye, by formulating the prodrug into a nanoparticle composition. This newly issued patent adds an additional 23 claims related to the delivery of the amide ester family of cannabinoids already covered in the patent previously issued to the University of Mississippi in 2015 and in-licensed by Nemus. THCVHS is the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) in Nemus' glaucoma drug candidate known as NB1111.

"This newly issued patent related to ocular delivery of cannabinoid-based molecules further expands the IP surrounding the ophthalmology treatment platform being jointly developed by Nemus and the University," commented Brian Murphy, M.D., CEO and Chief Medical Officer of Nemus. "Our goal is to have optimized delivery of a variety of cannabinoid-based therapies into the eye providing reduced ocular pressure and a neuroprotective effect on the optic nerve and supporting structures, as in the case of glaucoma."

"The University of Mississippi has almost a half-century of experience and research into the potential therapeutic benefits of cannabinoids. We will continue our work to improve both the bio-engineering and delivery of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid molecules. Our research team finds the therapeutic potential against ocular diseases particularly promising given the density of cannabinoid receptors in the eye," stated Dr. Soumyajit Majumdar, associate dean for research and graduate programs and professor of pharmaceutics and drug delivery at the University of Mississippi and principal investigator on the ophthalmic projects.

"Nemus and the University plan to continue advancing cannabinoid-based therapeutic platforms in palliative care and anti-infectives, as well as ophthalmology by employing proprietary bio-engineered drug candidates that have the potential to be tailored to specific indications," said Dr. Murphy.

