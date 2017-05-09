FORT LAUDERDALE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- VPR Brands, LP (OTC PINK: VPRB) premier line of HONEYSTICK vaporizers is now available through DirectVapor.com, which offers one of the most comprehensive websites that features all the best brands at the most competitive prices. Catering to Vape Shops, Smoke Shops, and Dispensaries, their assortment of product allows for rapid fulfillment for all things vaping. Direct Vapor not only has a consumer friendly web presence, it also services wholesale/distribution accounts as well, making it a convenient one-stop shop. This diversity paired with top notch customer service has rapidly made them one of the leading Vapor distributors in the industry. Their management team has been in the Vape Industry for several years and has successfully set up retail locations as well as wholesale businesses within the sector.

"We have been doing business with the team over at Direct Vapor for many years and have formed a great relationship that goes beyond business; we are proud to call them our friends too. We are glad to be able to work with them, particularly selling our award winning HONEYSTICK brand," said Kevin Frija, CEO of VPR Brands. "Our strategy of aligning ourselves with the best resellers in the market is beginning to come to fruition and we will be able to add incremental business through these channels."

"I would consider Direct Vapor's management team industry heavyweights as they have seen the industry change over the last 10 Years and have made successful ventures in vaping throughout its evolution. This is all demonstrated by the rapid expansion of their company www.directvapor.com. I am very happy that they connect with our Honey Stick brand and chose to make it one of their premier offering for concentrates / essential oils vaping," says Daniel Hoff, COO.

ITEMS AVAILABLE:

Honey Stick Highbrid Tank: The Highbrid tank is one of the most innovative and powerful concentrates atomizers on the market. With toothpick sized dual quartz coils and a deep dish ceramic bowl, this unit heats up powerfully, quickly and without sacrifice to taste.

Honey Stick Stinger Kit: Sleek, Stealthy, Smooth, and flavorful, the Stinger Kit is the setup to allow the flavor chasing concentrates connoisseur to enjoy their Vaping experience on the go. Fully ceramic with 3 different temperature settings, this unit is one of our most popular vape kits sold.

Honey Stick Bee Keeper Kit: There is no better place to keep a prefilled tank than in the Honey Stick Bee-Keeper. This unit allows a standard prefilled tank to come alive with its smart battery and magnetic adapter. With 20 Watts of power, full tank concealment and magnetic adapter, this unit is not only powerful but easy to use.

Honey Stick Rip & Ditch Dab Disposable: Dab it, Rip it, Ditch it is the motto of this unit, making it the only disposable push button dab with a ceramic bowl and quartz rod. It is perfect for dispensaries in tourist areas, as it is a throwaway unit and non-rechargeable. But this little honey bee has major stinging power and provides hits like units 5 times its size.

Honey Stick Oz Ohm Dry Herb Vape Tank: OZ Ohm Tank -- This ceramic deep dish bowl is perfect for Dry Herb as well as Crystals; this unit heats up quickly and attaches to any 510 thread mod battery and can run up to 27 Watts. Maximize taste and efficiency with this beast.

Honey Stick Rippo Kit: Honey Stick Rippo Vaporizer -- As the name describes, it's the hardest hitting vaporizer for essential oils conveniently flying stealth, looking like an ordinary lighter; life may give you 99 problems but your rip ain't one with this powerful unit.

Honey Stick Sub Ohm Oil Kit: The original kit that brought sub ohm power to oils and concentrates. Created as the unit that brought more to a standardized industry, it started the trend for higher demand in vaping of oils. Fully functioning 36W kit allows one to enjoy the finer things through this trendsetting kit.

Honey Stick Sub Ohm (Ceramic) Oil Tank Set: The tank that powers the sub-ohm kit is compatible with most mod batteries that are 510 threads, allowing you to adapt the ultimate vaping experience to your oils.

About Honey Stick:

Honey Stick is a lifestyle brand that combines the features of high tech, high performance, dependability, and affordability when it comes to upper tier vaporizers. From being the first to market in creating a Sub Ohm Vaporizer to the latest Rippo, the Honey Stick team works with a vast network of growers, extractors, and industry figures to bring the needs of patients and recreational users to life. Honey Stick sells online and through a diverse network of distributors, e-tailers, dispensaries and smoke shops. For more information about VPR Brands, please visit the company on the web at http://www.vapehoneystick.com.

About DIRECTVAPOR

The latest vapor technology, the best products, the biggest selection. DIRECTVAPOR: Directly to You. DIRECTVAPOR is a game-changer in the world of Vape Retail. We offer Free Shipping with No Minimums, Lowest Price Guarantee, 60 Day Warranty and 15 Day Returns. We have a deep-seated passion for and a sincere commitment to what vaping offers the smoking community, and we have stood by this conviction all along. What vapor products do for people has changed lives, offered more control, and given smokers options where they never had them. It's about empowerment and living the life you want. DIRECTVAPOR is all about this concept of putting the power into people's hands. It's about offering everything; because with so many vapers out there, and so many people looking for so many different products, we want to offer it all. We're one of the fastest growing names in the industry, and we're all about giving you what you want. This is a tech industry, and vapers are seriously hands-on people. They know what they're looking for. They know what's out there. They know what's coming out. They know the specs, the details, the intricacies, the ohms, volts, and watts; we know because we're vapers. It is our aim to offer the most inclusive, highest selection, and greatest prices out there. We back everything up, offer unbeatable warranties, and make our products available to those who seek the best. We take customer satisfaction and customer service super seriously; what's a good business without stoked customers? If you're looking for the best vapor products and the best prices, you've come to the right place!

About VPR Brands, LP:

VPR Brands is a technology company, whose assets include issued U.S. and Chinese patents for atomization related products including technology for medical marijuana vaporizers and electronic cigarette products and components. The company is also engaged in product development for the vapor or vaping market, including e-liquids. Vaporizers and electronic cigarettes (also known as e-cigarettes) are devices which deliver nicotine and / or cannabis through atomization or vaping, and without smoke and other chemical constituents typically found in traditional products. For more information about VPR Brands, please visit the company on the web at www.vprbrands.com

