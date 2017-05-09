SOMERSET, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- MTBC (NASDAQ: MTBC) (NASDAQ: MTBCP), a leading provider of mHealth and cloud-based clinical and practice management solutions, and Great Falls Clinic, a leading provider of comprehensive healthcare services in Great Falls, Montana, today announced a successful implementation of MTBC's SaaS-enabled revenue cycle management solution.

Stanton Tate, Great Falls Clinic AVP Hospital Revenue Cycle, said, "Converting to MTBC's platform has automated charge capture, improved claim accuracy, and accelerated our cash flow." He continued, "MTBC's IT team made quick work of developing an interface and their certified coders quickly resolved a backlog of many months in radiation oncology coding. The entire implementation process has exceeded my expectations and we look forward to a long partnership with MTBC."

Great Falls Clinic, a group of over 65 highly qualified healthcare providers, is affiliated with Great Falls Clinic Hospital and Great Falls Clinic Surgery Center. This integrated health system has a 90-year history of providing comprehensive care to Montana residents. MediGain Practice Management, a subsidiary of MTBC, provides revenue cycle management services at Great Falls Clinic for their professional claims under a Business Services Agreement.

"We are pleased to be working with Great Falls Clinic Hospital and Surgery Center. They have been very supportive of our initiatives to improve processes that will dramatically increase reimbursement and support their mission to the community," said Karl Johnson, MTBC Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing.

Through their partnership with MTBC and MediGain, Great Falls Clinic's previously manual process has been automated. MediGain was acquired by MTBC in October of 2016. With the joining of forces, MediGain now has access to resources that were previously unavailable, including MTBC's electronic health records and practice management software and a global team of more than 1,800 professionals, including more than 200 IT team members.

