OMAHA, NE--(Marketwired - May 09, 2017) - Signature Performance Inc. has been recognized with the Seven Seals Award by the Department of Defense's Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR). Chief Marketing Officer, Mark Mathia, and Christopher Mays accepted the award on Signature's behalf on April 28th, 2017.

The Seven Seals Award is given to employers in Nebraska who have supported their military employees beyond the legal requirements established by the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act. Signature Associate and Nebraska Army National Guard Specialist Christopher Mays nominated Signature for going above and beyond in support of his career.

"Signature is proud to receive Nebraska's ESGR Seven Seals Award," commented Mathia. "We are committed to promoting a Signature Strong culture that enables our associates to serve our nation and we are proud to be recognized by the ESGR for these efforts."

Signature Performance is committed to improving the health of their clients' business and making the lives of those they work with better. This is especially true for the brave men and women of the United States Military -- both Active Duty and Reserve Forces. The Seven Seals Award highlights a continued commitment to serve both industry and country.

The Nebraska ESGR

The ESGR is a Department of Defense office whose mission is to promote understanding and cooperation between Reserve Component Service members and their civilian employers. They are dedicated to helping employers support their National Guard and Reserve employees so they can provide their best service in both their commitment to military and civilian service.

About Signature Performance

Signature Performance is an Omaha-based healthcare administrative and revenue cycle services organization. Since its formation in 2004, Signature has represented among its clientele the Department of Defense (DOD), Military Health Services (MHS) the Veterans Administration (VA) and commercial providers throughout the United States. These services enable clients to strategically reallocate resources, recover more revenue, and boost patient and staff satisfaction.

