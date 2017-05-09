Breast Cancer Predictive Genetic Testing Market, 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The current and future aspects of cancer genomics have covered a long path of advances and the journey is still ongoing. The technological improvements in genomic sciences had allowed parallel sequencing of both tumors and germline mutations and had provided the weapon of next generation sequencing. Under the supervision of intellectual property laws and appropriate guidelines cancer susceptibility testing has become one of the major assets in medical practice. There appears to be pervasive belief in both scientific and public circles that genetic testing is going to be the cornerstone of much, if not all, of what medicine holds for the future. Besides, what is generally meant is the wide scale testing for susceptibility to common diseases especially for cancer and for responsiveness to drugs has come to be described as genetic profiling.

With the knowledge and acceptance of the fact that the breast cancer is on alarming scale, the major concern has been diverted towards this scenario. As there are 5% to 10% of breasts cancer cases which occur due to the germline mutations and the most common ones are the BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutations. Fortunately, these hereditary cancers can be prevented if diagnosed early or even before its occurrence which includes the susceptibility testing of breast cancer genes.

Leading to the current scenario which is completely changing and the market is now subjected to the direct to consumer BRCA testing kits provided by varied pharmaceuticals. However, the new entrants to the global market will face considerable challenges in persuading physicians to choose them as a test provider. New entrants will need to provide indication of subsequent in meeting the requirements of physicians such as reputation, trust, transparency, and counseling. Some of these aspects cannot be established quickly, and take time to establish.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Cancer Susceptibility Testing

1.1 Prologue to Cancer Susceptibility

1.2 Aspects of Cancer Susceptibility Testing



2. Breast Cancer Susceptibility

2.1 Conceptual of Breast Cancer Susceptibility

2.2 Trail of the Inherited Susceptible Genes



3. Hereditary Breast Cancer Genes

3.1 High Penetrant Genes

3.1.1 Breast Cancer Gene1 (BRCA1)

3.1.2 Breast Cancer Gene 2 (BRCA2)

3.1.3 TP53

3.1.4 PTEN

3.1.5 STK11 & CDH1

3.2 Intermediate Penetrant Genes

3.2.1 CHEK2

3.2.2 PALB2

3.2.3 ATM

3.2.4 Other Genes

3.3 Low Penetrant Genes



4. Breast Cancer Susceptible Syndromes

4.1 Hereditary Breast & Ovarian Cancer

4.2 Cowden Syndrome

4.3 Li-Fraumeni Syndrome

4.4 Peutz-Jeghers Syndrome



5. Cancer Susceptibility Testing Essentials

5.1 Prerequisites towards Cancer Susceptibility

5.2 Sequential Stages in Testing



6. Genetic Cancer Susceptibility Testing

6.1 Risk Assessment

6.2 Genetic Counseling

6.3 Genetic Testing

6.4 Post-Test Counseling



7. Management of Hereditary Risk

7.1 Surveillance

7.2 Chemoprevention

7.3 Bilateral Prophylactic Mastectomy



8. Economical, Ethical & Social Aspects

8.1 Economic Aspects of Cancer Susceptibility Testing

8.2 Ethical Aspects of Cancer Susceptibility Testing

8.3 Social Aspects of Cancer Susceptibility Testing



9. Global Prevalence of Breast Cancer

9.1 Breast Cancer Incidences

9.2 Germline Breast Cancer Ethnicity



10. Prevalence over Geographic Regions



11. Preface of Monetary Prospects

11.1 Cost of Breast Cancer Susceptibility Testing

11.2 Insurance Affairs for Breast Cancer Susceptibility Testing



12. Aspects of Cancer Susceptibility Market

12.1 Breast Cancer Susceptibility Market Overview

12.2 Direct To Consumer Market



13. Global Breast Cancer Predictive Genetic Testing Market Dynamics

13.1 Accelerative Parameters

13.2 Challenges



14. Global Breast Cancer Predictive Genetic Testing Market Future Aspects



15. Competitive Landscape



Cancer Genetics

Invitae

Iverson Genetics

Myriad Genetics

NeoGenomics

Oncocyte

PerkinElmer

Quest Diagnostics

Roche

Thermo Fisher Scientific

