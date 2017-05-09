

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A bachelor's degree from a college is not only a necessity for landing a rewarding, well-paying job, but is also required for entry into most professional careers.



However, not all degrees have the same earnings potential. In the face of expensive tuition fees and potential debt, students who strategically choose their majors have a better chance of landing good-paying jobs.



While choosing a major, students should consider not just the earnings potential, but also select a major that aligns with their passions and interests.



While jobs related to STEM or science, technology, engineering and mathematics majors take most of the top spots in terms of pay, other majors can also pay generously. Humanities majors can help to make a solid living, especially if mid-career salaries are compared.



