Shopping app to sponsor event and participate in panel session at e-commerce event in Manchester on 16 May 2017

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable retailers and branded manufacturers to increase global sales, today announced that Tophatter will be a Diamond Sponsor of Catalyst Europe 2017.

Launched in 2013, Tophatter is a unique discovery shopping app, which enables consumers to compete in 90-second auctions to win deals at over 80% off across jewellery, electronics, beauty and fashion categories. Tophatter has offices in the US, Europe, and China, and connects sellers to over 10 million shoppers across North America, the UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. [1]

Malcolm Scovil, Head of Business Development at Tophatter, will join the 'Marketplaces Madness' keynote panel. Malcolm will discuss how Tophatter's gamified discovery shopping experience drives volume for marketplace sellers and also present strategies and tactics to sell on marketplaces.

As a Diamond Sponsor, Tophatter will also host a drinks reception from 5:15pm to 8:30pm the evening of Catalyst for all attendees.

"Smart Brands. Strong Retailers. Connected E-Commerce." is the theme of Catalyst Europe 2017, which will offer networking opportunities with industry peers, as well as presentations from industry experts and visionaries informing retailers and branded manufacturers about the future of e-commerce and how they can improve their online businesses.

"We're thrilled to announce Tophatter as a Diamond Sponsor at Catalyst Europe. Tophatter had a strong debut at Catalyst Americas earlier this year as an exciting new high-growth global marketplace," said Melissa Sargeant, ChannelAdvisor Chief Marketing Officer. "Catalyst provides a unique opportunity to learn about the latest trends and future predictions, but also gives attendees the ability to connect with some of the industry's innovative providers and marketplaces."

Catalyst Europe will take place on 16 May 2017 at The Principal Hotel in Manchester. For more information and to register for Catalyst Europe 2017 please visit catalystconnect2017.channeladvisor.co.uk.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable retailers and branded manufacturers to integrate, manage and optimise their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels including Amazon, Google, eBay, Walmart, Facebook and more. Through automation, analytics and optimisation, ChannelAdvisor customers can leverage a single inventory feed to more efficiently list and advertise products online, and connect with shoppers to increase sales. Billions of dollars in merchandise value are driven through ChannelAdvisor's platform every year, and thousands of customers use ChannelAdvisor's solutions to help grow their businesses. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.co.uk

