The German patch and thin-film maker announces the availability of a ropivacaine transdermal patch formulation for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

tesa has developed a matrix patch containing the local anesthetic ropivacaine (3%). The patch is applied directly to the affected area and should deliver long-lasting pain relief for at least 24 hours. The targeted primary indication is post-herpetic neuralgia (PHN). However, additional indications such as other chronic neuralgias, painful non-healing leg ulcers, burn pain, diabetic neuropathy and chronic lower back pain could also be addressed.

Existing market products require a higher dose and can only be worn for 12 hours, resulting in discontinuous treatment. tesa's product provides a lower dose, which reduces the risk of systemic toxicity and makes application for 24 hours or longer possible. Further patient benefits include gentle patch adhesion, trauma-free removal and no detachment problems.

The contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) has filed a PCT application for the product that is intended to protect its innovative formulation approach for the transdermal patch.

tesa is endeavoring to find a product partner in order to continue the development of the patch by accomplishing a proof of concept study and executing a phase II study.

Interested pharmaceutical companies are invited to meet tesa's representatives at CPHI North America in Philadelphia (May 16-18) or at BIO International in San Diego (June 19-22).

About tesa Labtec

tesa Labtec undertakes the development and manufacture of film-shaped dosage forms (CDMO services) such as transdermal and topical patches as well as oral, buccal or sublingual films. Business activities comprise formulation development, scale-up and manufacture of clinical trial supplies or finished products under full cGMP conditions. tesa relies on its proprietary technologies, Transfilm, Rapidfilm and Mucofilm, for this. tesa Labtec is a wholly owned subsidiary of tesa SE, a member of the Beiersdorf group of companies, and represents the pharmaceutical business in a truly global family of companies.

