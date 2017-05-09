Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Duinhoven, Susan Position: Chief Executive Officer --------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20170509115739_2 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Sanoma Oyj LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-05-08 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 93 Unit price: 8.08000 Euro Volume: 227 Unit price: 8.08000 Euro Volume: 210 Unit price: 8.07500 Euro Volume: 357 Unit price: 8.08000 Euro Volume: 225 Unit price: 8.07500 Euro Volume: 296 Unit price: 8.08000 Euro Volume: 292 Unit price: 8.08000 Euro Volume: 300 Unit price: 8.07500 Euro Volume: 737 Unit price: 8.05000 Euro Volume: 529 Unit price: 8.05000 Euro Volume: 105 Unit price: 8.05000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 3371 Volume weighted average price: 8.06671 Euro