

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of England on Tuesday unveiled a blueprint for a stronger British inter-bank payments system that envisages the bank running the whole system and widening the access to a variety of financial service providers.



The UK's Real-Time Gross Settlement, or RTGS, settles on average around GBP 500 billion of transactions between banks daily in sterling central bank money.



Under the existing delivery model, the core infrastructure for the high-value payment system, or HVPS, is provided by the central bank, as part of the RTGS.



A small private-sector company known as CHAPS Co, which is run by its members and supervised by the BoE, is responsible for operating the system's governance and rule-book and managing risks across the HVPS as a whole.



This in contrast to similar systems in most countries where the central bank delivers all aspects of the HVPS.



'Given the status of RTGS as critical national infrastructure and the primary embodiment of the Bank's balance sheet, CHAPS Co could not be given the full range of information on, or contractual control over, RTGS that it would need to identify and manage risks across the whole payment system, including in important areas of operational risk such as cyber risk and fraud,' the BoE's Financial Policy Committee agreed, according to the minutes of its April 27 meeting, released on Tuesday.



Such risks were becoming increasingly important and complex and the potential impact of these risks was further amplified as a new range of users sought access to payment systems, the FPC said. And the tolerance for even short periods of system outage had fallen, policymakers added.



The new arrangement prescribes a direct delivery model, under which the central bank assumes the responsibility for the entire HVPS, to reduce risks to financial stability.



The BoE is set to buyout CHAPS by July and to complete the transition process in the latter part of this year.



The renewed RTGS service is designed to respond to the changing structure of the financial system and meet user demand for simpler and more resilient payment pathways, the bank said.



The blueprint also envisages building RTGS capacity to interface with new payment technologies as adoption increases and to ensure continued resilience in the face of evolving threats such as cyber-attacks.



Further, the new system should also support the evolution of regulatory and monetary policy tools.



The BoE also plans to grant RTGS access to non-bank payment service providers in addition to the big banks and major financial institutions.



'The reforms outlined today will keep the UK at the leading edge globally by increasing resilience, broadening access and expanding functionality,' Andrew Hauser, executive director for banking, payments and financial resilience, said.



'Crucially, they are also designed to improve risk management across the system and ensure continuity of service.'



