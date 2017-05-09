BERWYN, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- 12th Street Asset Management Company, LLC ("12th Street") has selected Archer, a technology and services innovator for the investment management industry, to support the firm's growth across all channels, including separately managed accounts, a limited partnership, and model delivery clients. Archer will provide technology and services in support of 12th Street's investment products with features and services that will allow the firm to effectively scale operations to accommodate future growth.

12th Street Asset Management is an employee-owned, Nashville-based asset management firm, managing roughly $1 billion dollars. In selecting Archer's web-based technology to support its business with a single investment book of record, 12th Street is able to strengthen its business continuity capabilities while gaining straightforward firm-wide views of assets and positions across all of its products and channels.

"Archer's unique blend of services was an important factor in our decision," said D. Andrew Shipman, partner at Nashville-based 12th Street. "Its ability to expand our operational capacity across all channels and products allows us to remain focused on our core competency as we grow our firm."

In addition to the Archer platform, 12th Street will be relying on Archer's complete suite of outsourced services including trade administration, model delivery, account processing, reconciliation, performance measurement, composite management and corporate action processing. Archer's robust ecosystem and data delivery capabilities helps to ensure a seamless integration for 12th Street with their distribution and trading partners while providing opportunities for continued growth.

"We're thrilled to provide 12th Street the leverage it needs to accelerate its growth," said Bryan Dori, Archer CEO. "Our partnership honors 12th Street's traditions, applying our flexible ecosystem to let its portfolio managers focus on clients' success." Katarina Hauben, Chief Operations Officer at Archer, commented, "It's gratifying to see our expanded suite of specialty operations services attracting a prestigious boutique such as 12th Street. We look forward to supporting the firm in the years to come."

12th Street was founded in 2007 to execute our concentrated equity strategies and attract like-minded investors who share our investment philosophy. The firm's investment philosophy is based on the premise that concentrated equity portfolios focused on preservation of capital and purchasing securities with a margin of safety offer better risk adjusted returns than portfolios using traditional risk metrics. 12th Street's strategies seek to provide investors with long-term growth of capital above that of the broad market indices. The firm provides portfolio management services to individual and institutional clients.

Archer was founded in 2000 by industry experts seeking to break free from legacy technology. The core platform was purpose-built to support all asset classes, and includes a full suite of portfolio accounting, trade order management, performance measurement, and reporting tools. With flexible outsourcing services, Archer provides a complete solution that supports the middle office for institutional, HNW/private wealth, and retail focused investment managers. For more information, visit

