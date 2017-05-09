NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - May 09, 2017) - Fusion (NASDAQ: FSNN), a leading provider of cloud services, announced today that its CEO Matthew Rosen will present at the 18th Annual B. Riley & Co. Investor Conference on May 24, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. Pacific time, and will hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors that day. The conference will be held at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in Santa Monica, California.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your B. Riley representative at (310) 966-1444 or via e-mail at conference@brileyco.com. You may also email your request to FSNN@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About the 18th Annual B. Riley & Co. Investor Conference

The 18th Annual B. Riley & Co. Investor Conference is an invitation-only conference offering premier networking and business development opportunities. The two-day conference will feature over 200 company presentations, one-on-one meetings with high-level decision makers, and Discovery tracks highlighting companies B. Riley's top-ranking analysts hand-picked for their "under the radar" stories. For more information, visit brileyco.com.

About Fusion

Fusion (NASDAQ: FSNN), a leading provider of integrated cloud solutions to small, medium and large businesses, is the industry's single source for the cloud. Fusion's advanced, proprietary cloud services platform enables the integration of leading edge solutions in the cloud, including cloud communications, contact center, cloud connectivity, and cloud computing. Fusion's innovative, yet proven cloud solutions lower our customers' cost of ownership, and deliver new levels of security, flexibility, scalability, and speed of deployment. For more information, please visit www.fusionconnect.com.

Fusion Contact:

Brian Coyne

(212) 201-2404

Email contact





Investor Relations:

Chris Tyson

MZ North America

(949) 491-8235

Email contact



www.mzgroup.us