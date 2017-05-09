GoTech Group plc - Result of General Meeting

PR Newswire
London, May 9
GoTech Group plc / Index: AIM / Epic: GOT.L / Sector: Software
9 May 2017
GoTech Group plc
("GoTech", the "Company" or the "Group")
Result of General Meeting
GoTech, the sports and wellbeing focused technology company, announces that at its General Meeting held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.
