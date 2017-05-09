GoTech Group plc - Result of General Meeting

GoTech Group plc / Index: AIM / Epic: GOT.L / Sector: Software

9 May 2017

GoTech Group plc

("GoTech", the "Company" or the "Group")

Result of General Meeting

GoTech, the sports and wellbeing focused technology company, announces that at its General Meeting held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.

