WKN: A119ZM ISIN: GB00BPT23R97 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
09.05.2017 | 14:57
PR Newswire

GoTech Group plc - Result of General Meeting

PR Newswire
London, May 9

GoTech Group plc / Index: AIM / Epic: GOT.L / Sector: Software

9 May 2017

GoTech Group plc

("GoTech", the "Company" or the "Group")

Result of General Meeting

GoTech, the sports and wellbeing focused technology company, announces that at its General Meeting held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.

**ENDS**

For further information, please visit www.gotechgroup-plc.com or contact:

Gail GanneyGoTech Group plcTel: +44 (0) 1707 659111
Virginia Bull
James Reeve
Liz Kirchner		Allenby Capital LimitedTel: +44 (0) 20 3 328 5656
Duncan Vasey
Lucy Williams		Peterhouse Corporate FinanceTel: +44 (0) 20 7220 9797
Lottie Brocklehurst
Isabel de Salis		St Brides PartnersTel: +44 (0) 20 7236 1177

