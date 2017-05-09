

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sempra Energy (SRE) released a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $438 million, or $1.74 per share. This was higher than $404 million, or $1.60 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.67 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 15.6% to $3.03 billion. This was up from $2.62 billion last year.



Sempra Energy earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $438 Mln. vs. $404 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.4% -EPS (Q1): $1.74 vs. $1.60 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.7% -Analysts Estimate: $1.67 -Revenue (Q1): $3.03 Bln vs. $2.62 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 15.6%



