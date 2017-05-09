CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- iManage, the leading provider of Work Product Management solutions, today announced that Baker Botts L.L.P. -- an Am Law 50 international law firm that has been in operation for more than 176 years -- has gone live on iManage Cloud.

"Taking advantage of the cloud is key to increasing our agility as an organization and rapidly delivering the latest innovations to our stakeholders," said Rick Boulin, Chief Information Officer, Baker Botts. "Our implementation of iManage Cloud, managed by iManage professional services, was quick and straightforward. We went from implementation to going live in exactly 90 days."

Baker Botts deployed iManage Cloud to all 15 of their worldwide offices and initial user feedback has been thoroughly positive. The actual transition time was less than 24 hours over a single weekend. The implementation was seamless and did not require a lot of extensive training.

Additionally, the firm's IT department has already seen quantifiable benefits from its move to iManage Cloud: they removed over 20 servers from their server bank, reducing the amount of time and effort that needs to be dedicated towards routine tasks like datacenter maintenance.

"Today's firms recognize that modern cloud delivery of key applications can create new business advantages while reducing cost of operations," said Dan Carmel, Chief Marketing Officer, iManage. "Through its move to iManage Cloud, Baker Botts has given its professionals powerful functionality, delivered with unmatched agility, reliability, performance and scale -- and they are already realizing the benefits, strengthening the firm's competitive position in the marketplace."

About iManage

iManage (www.imanage.com) is the leading provider of Work Product Management solutions for legal, accounting and financial services firms and the corporate departments they serve worldwide. Every day iManage helps professionals streamline the creation, sharing, governance and security of their work product. Over one million professionals at over 3,000 organizations around the world -- including more than 2,000 law firms and 500 corporate legal departments -- rely on iManage to help them deliver great client work. Headquartered in Chicago, iManage is a management-owned company.

