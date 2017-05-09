FORT LAUDERDALE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. ("Singing Machine" or the "Company") (OTCQX: SMDM) -- the North American leader in consumer karaoke products -- today announced toy industry veteran Joseph Kling has joined the Company's Board of Directors.

Kling has spent his entire career in the toy industry, most notably serving as CEO of View-Master, the iconic stereoscopic toy company, which later purchased Ideal Toy from CBS and later became View-Master Ideal, publicly traded on the Nasdaq. View-Master Ideal later acquired California Plush Toys and the entire group was later acquired by Tyco Toys in 1989. Kling later went into private M&A consulting and sat on the board of Russ Berrie & Co (currently known as Kids Brands, Inc.) for 21 years advising on the acquisition of several toy companies. Mr. Kling has also served on the Board of Crown Crafts, a large distributor of infant, toddler, and juvenile consumer products and on the board of Lancit Media Entertainment, a children's and family media production company (formerly listed on the Nasdaq). Notably, Mr. Kling has been involved in many major toy company acquisitions of brands such as Melissa & Doug and Brio.

Gary Atkinson, Singing Machine CEO, commented, "We're thrilled to have Joe join our Board and I'm excited at the opportunity to work with a toy industry legend. Joe has been an icon in the toy industry for most of his life and will certainly bring a tremendous amount of experience and knowledge to our Board. As Singing Machine continues to grow and expand our karaoke and toy offerings world-wide, we could not think of a better asset to improve our Board."

Joe Kling commented, "I am very excited to join the board of Singing Machine, the nation's premier consumer Karaoke brand. I look forward to working with company leadership to help expand the reach of their industry leading product line.

