TARRYTOWN, NY and SANTA CLARA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- Infoblox, Inc. a network management and control vendor, has made its award-winning network infrastructure protection solutions available to Westcon-Comstor in order to strengthen its reach with channel partners across North America.

The addition of Infoblox's core network services (including DNS, DHCP and IP address management offerings) and secure DNS solutions to Westcon-Comstor's Security Solutions Practice enables solution providers to offer more complete network management and control solutions while increasing their reputation as trusted business and IT partners for their customers' network infrastructure.

As more customers embrace digital transformation, the value of integrated DNS and DHCP management with IPAM functionality, becomes critical for solution providers to offer. Infoblox delivers actionable network intelligence to enterprise, government and service provider customers, empowering those organizations to control and secure networks from the core, further increase efficiency and visibility, improve customer service, and meet compliance requirements.

Recognized for its deep security expertise and world-class solutions portfolio, Westcon-Comstor's Security Solutions Practice helps vendor partners and solution providers create and identify opportunities, providing the right tools and programs to effectively capture additional, profitable business.

"Westcon-Comstor recognizes that protecting clients' information and reputations is critically important for our customers. Our Security Solutions Practice enhances solution providers' core capabilities by identifying and bringing in best-in-class technology partners like Infoblox. Adding automated core network services across the data center, virtualized environments and the cloud opens up new opportunities for solution providers to be successful," said Carol Giles Neslund, vice president and general manager of the Westcon-Comstor Security Practice.

Delivering More Secure Network Control, Management

The Westcon-Comstor Security Solutions Practice supports the Infoblox Channel IP Program, dedicated to providing the tools and resources solution providers need to drive mobility, virtualization and cloud, IPv6, security/compliance and IPAM for Microsoft. Through an expansive global network, decades of channel experience, and an innovative physical and digital distribution model, the Westcon-Comstor Security Solutions Practice team tailors solutions to help channel partners capture more revenue.

"As a leader in the security solutions distribution space, Westcon-Comstor has the channel-centric focus and flexible, collaborative approach to help attract and enable Infoblox partners and accelerate our partner sales," said Chris Jones, vice president, worldwide partner organization at Infoblox. "Infoblox delivers unique security capabilities to protect DNS which in partnership with Westcon-Comstor provides a complimentary portfolio enabling partners to improve their customers' security posture."

About Infoblox

Infoblox delivers Actionable Network Intelligence to enterprise, government, and service provider customers around the world. As the industry leader in DNS, DHCP, and IP address management, the category known as DDI, Infoblox (www.infoblox.com) provides control and security from the core -- empowering thousands of organizations to increase efficiency and visibility, reduce risk, and improve customer experience.

About Westcon-Comstor

Westcon-Comstor (WestconGroup Inc.) is a value-added technology distributor of category-leading solutions in Security, Collaboration, Networking and Data Center. The company is transforming the technology supply chain through its capabilities in Cloud, Global Deployment and Services. Westcon-Comstor combines expert technical and market knowledge with industry-leading partner enablement programs. Westcon-Comstor delivers results together through its deep partner relationships. The company goes to market under the Westcon and Comstor brands.