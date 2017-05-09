TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- Rubicon Minerals Corporation (TSX: RMX)(OTC PINK: RBYCF) ("Rubicon" or the "Company") announces details of its upcoming Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at 10:00 am (Toronto Time) at the 121 King Street West, Suite 1760, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5H 3T9 (the "Meeting").

The Company will be utilizing the Notice-and-Access model provided for under National Instrument 54-101 for the delivery of its proxy materials. Under the Notice-and-Access model, instead of receiving printed copies of the Company's Information Circular, Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2016 and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2016 (collectively, the "Meeting Materials"), shareholders will receive a notice with information on how they may access the Meeting Materials electronically (the "Notice"). Together with the Notice, shareholders will receive a form of proxy (in the case of registered shareholders) or a voting instruction form (in the case of non-registered shareholders), enabling them to vote at the Meeting. If you are a beneficial holder of shares and wish to attend the Meeting in person, you must ensure that you appoint yourself as proxyholder when completing your voting instruction form.

The Meeting Materials are available on Rubicon's website and will remain on the website for one full year thereafter. Meeting Materials will also be available upon request, without charge, by e-mail to ir@rubiconminerals.com or by calling +1-416-766-2804 or toll-free in North America at +1-844-818-1776, and can be found online at www.sedar.com.

The Board of Directors would like to thank the shareholders for their continued support.

