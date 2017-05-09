ORLANDO, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- Pandera Systems, a leading, full-service business intelligence (BI) and analytics solutions provider, announces today Agile Analytics, a new offering that allows companies to combine the power of data with the popular Agile business methodology. Widely used across corporate enterprises, the Agile methodology is a set of principles that encourages teams to divide large projects into smaller, more easily managed sub-projects, also referred to as 'phases'. Agile empowers team members with targeted, timely performance assessments through measuring phase-specific output against set goals. Thus, Pandera's solution generates strategic analytics that drives performance improvements in the workforce and better equips teams to adapt as they progress through project phases.

By leveraging phase-specific data, which includes specific KPIs and measurement of team performance against those KPIs, Pandera's Agile Analytics first identifies employees' and processes' areas of opportunity and then creates a roadmap to address points of improvement. This roadmap maximizes the workforce's skillset and output by initiating real-time tracking of productivity, project progress, and output quality, as well as a team's ability to self-manage. Through this strategy, Agile Analytics helps teams meet KPIs and enables leaders to make key business decisions essential for overall project success.

"Agile is a method that generates very specific, meaningful analytics. The team at Pandera found that Agile measurements can converge with the world of business analytics to create powerful results," said Tamara McCarthy, Agile Practice Lead at Pandera Systems. "With Pandera's Agile Analytics, companies enjoy visibility among leaders and teams, access to certified training classes to develop Agile teams' skillsets, and assurance that stakeholders are aligned strategically to organizational goals."

Pandera's Agile Analytics service includes auditing how quickly and at what quality phases are executed and measured within an organization, or its 'Agile maturity'; creating a transformative plan that focuses on implementing the Agile mindset within the company's culture; and then coaching leaders and employees to reach Agile maturity and continuous success. This process is executed and analyzed, enterprise-wide, across all teams and departments in order to gain tangible results and ensure ongoing performance improvement.

"For companies utilizing Agile Analytics to make the most of their Agile investment, Pandera's performance management tool evaluates all teams on the same scale -- regardless of whether those teams have different measures of success," adds McCarthy. "By using key agile metrics to track teams in this manner, companies have real-time data to better engage and develop their workforce."

Pandera's announcement of its Agile Analytics solution further supports the company's mission to help organizations cultivate corporate DNA, as well as create decision-making environments that leverage business intelligence and immerse employees in knowledge.

For more information on Pandera, please visit http://panderasystems.com. To learn more about Pandera's Agile Analytics, visit http://panderasystems.com/services/pandera-agile.

Media Contact

Melissa Landy

Uproar PR for Pandera Systems

321-236-0102 x223

Email Contact



