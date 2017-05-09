NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- C-Suite TV, a web-based digital on demand business channel, welcomes a new show to their lineup, Run Towards the Roar. The show will be hosted by Jason Forrest, CEO and Chief Culture Officer at FPG (Forrest Performance Group), and will air the first Friday of every other month.

Run Towards the Roar answers the question 'what does it take to be a successful entrepreneur?' The show explores the steps needed to take control of your life and make your ideas a reality. Forrest interviews industry leaders who tell their stories about overcoming adversity to achieve a high level of success. Entrepreneurs of all levels have had times of uncertainty and the show aims to tell the stories of the men and women who ran towards the roar, went all in, and lived to tell about it.

"Being an entrepreneur is the American Dream; however, turning that dream into a successful business requires the ability to overcome adversity," said Forrest. "Every successful entrepreneur has had a time when they were not sure their company would survive and my goal is to inspire the dreamers out there to unleash their performance to unlock their full potential."

Best-selling author, speaker, and former Fortune 100 CMO Jeffrey Hayzlett created C-Suite TV to give top-tier business executives a forum for sharing thought-provoking insights, in-depth business analysis, and compelling personal narratives.

"I'm excited to have someone of the caliber of Jason Forrest joining the C-Suite TV family," Hayzlett said. "As an executive coach, Jason takes great pride in empowering professionals and executives so they can reach their full potential. Having him on board brings an unparalleled level of expertise."

To watch episodes of Run Towards the Roar, visit: www.c-suitetv.com/shows/run-towards-roar-jason-forrest/

For more information on C-Suite TV programming, visit www.csuitetv.com.

About C-Suite TV:

C-Suite TV, an entity of the C-Suite Network, is a web-based digital on-demand business channel featuring interviews and shows with business executives, thought leaders, authors and entrepreneurs providing news and information for business leaders. C-Suite TV is your go-to resource to find out the inside track on trends and discussions taking place in businesses today. This online channel is home to such shows as C-Suite with Jeffrey Hayzlett, Executive Perspectives Live and Best Seller TV, and more. C-Suite TV is part of C-Suite Network, the world's most trusted network of C-Suite leaders. Connect with C-Suite TV on Twitter and Facebook.

About FPG:

FPG (Forrest Performance Group) is focused on mastering the art and science of human performance. A global leader and designer of sales, management, customer service and executive training programs, FPG is a dedicated team of individuals committed to helping you and your company succeed. FPG was named Best Place to Work in Fort Worth, TX by FWinc., and is ranked by Inc. 5000 as one of the nation's Fastest-Growing Private Companies, 2016.

Winner of 3 Stevie Awards (2017, 2016, 2014) for being the most effective and sustainable sales and sales management training programs in the world, Jason Forrest, CEO and Chief Culture Officer has also won a Stevie for being the top sales trainer in the world, out of 40 different countries. Other awards he has received are Training Magazine's Top Young Trainer of the Year and his book, Leadership Sales Coaching, won Selling Power's Best Books for Success award. Jason currently serves as 2016 Chairman of the National Speakers Association's Million Dollar Speakers Group. Find your program today by contacting us at 1-800-821-3956 or at FPG.com. Follow FPG on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.