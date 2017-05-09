CAMBRIDGE, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- Every spring since 2001, MIT Technology Review has published a list of the 10 Breakthrough Technologies that, based on their continual coverage of the technological landscape, are what they believe to be the innovations most likely to transform the world.

In today's rapidly shifting innovation landscape, which emerging technologies are best-positioned to solve big problems? Open the doors to new opportunities? Create or define whole markets? What are the game-changing innovations of the past year that are the most noteworthy advances in their fields?

The MIT Enterprise Forum of Cambridge Innovation Series will shed light on these and other questions on May 31 from 5:30-8:00 p.m. at the Broad Institute in Kendall Square (415 Main Street, Cambridge, MA, 02142).

Jason Pontin, CEO, editor-in-chief, and publisher of MIT Technology Review, will share insights into the technology, business, and social insights that prompted each choice.

"Jason and the talented team at Tech Review follow innovation through a unique cross-disciplinary lens," said MITEF of Cambridge Executive Director Katja Wald. "They see the big picture developments -- like AI -- and drill down into how it's advancing other remarkable technologies that have the potential to change our world for the better. There's something on the list to interest everyone."

This year's highlighted technologies all have stunning implications.

Hot solar cells could theoretically double the efficiency of conventional solar cells, providing a viable alternative energy source for the future. Self-driving trucks could transform the logistics industry. 360-degree camera technology will enable selfie-fanatics to go the extra mile. Soon, consumers could be able to pay for goods and services with just their faces.

Many of these technologies are also human technologies: working with gene therapy to find cures for rare hereditary disorders, and hopefully cancer, heart disease, and other common illnesses, or creating a cell atlas to catalog of every cell type in the human body. It may even be possible to reverse paralysis using wireless brain-body electronic interfaces to bypass nervous system damage.

"This is our 15th year publishing an annual list of the most impactful technologies," said Pontin. "Sometimes we get it right. More often, we're not so much wrong as too early. The MITEF of Cambridge event will give us an opportunity to join the audience in looking back on where we were and forward to where we're going."

