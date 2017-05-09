CORONA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- Bridgegate Pictures (OTC PINK: BBGP) announced today that Executive Producer Guy Griffithe has been named President of the company.

"Guy's experience and clout in Hollywood is invaluable to us," said CEO Lee Caplin. "His performance on behalf of the company has exceeded all expectations."

Griffithe was responsible for negotiating a six-picture deal with Minds Eye Entertainment and a five-picture deal with IMN Films. In addition, he made a deal with Observe Media to create Techno Cams and most recently started a Management / Production Company in cooperation with Media Artist Group.

Griffithe also negotiated and arranged the financing on behalf of Bridgegate Pictures, thereby earning its equity positions in these projects.

Bridgegate Pictures is excited to have Guy lead the company and explore the future opportunities in virtual reality, escape 3-screen technology and marketing our digital platforms.

About Bridgegate Pictures

Bridgegate Pictures Corp. operates as an integrated film company based in Corona, California. The company engages in the development, production, financing and distribution of multiple media products including feature films and virtual reality content for worldwide distribution in the theatrical, broadcast and digital markets. Bridgegate Pictures Corp. specializes in commercial level independent films that are star driven and have worldwide appeal.

For more information about Bridgegate Pictures Corp., please visit www.bridgegatepictures.com or contact our corporate office at 714.90.MOVIE/(714) 906-6843.

About Minds Eye Entertainment

Established in 1986, Minds Eye Entertainment is one of Canada's most prolific independent production and distribution companies, internationally recognized for its commitment to distinctive film and television product and expertise in navigating international co-production and financing. Recent credits include: THE TALL MAN (Jessica Biel), FACES IN THE CROWD (Milla Jovovich), LULLABY FOR PI (Rupert Friend, Clemence Poesy, Forest Whitaker), Stephen King's DOLAN'S CADILLAC (Christian Slater) and FORSAKEN (starring Kiefer Sutherland, Donald Sutherland, Brian Cox and Demi Moore). For more information about Minds Eye Entertainment, please visit www.mindseyepictures.com

