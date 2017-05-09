SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- Sorenson Media, the innovator and market leader of next generation television, has opened a new office in Seoul, Korea. The office will allow Sorenson Media to have greater access and connectivity with notable TV manufacturers in the region as it aims to enhance and scale its OEM partnerships.

"Strengthening our relationships with manufacturers and rolling out services in Asia are critical strategic initiatives for the company. Opening a full-time facility in Korea was the clear next step for expansion in the region," said Marcus Liassides, President and CEO of Sorenson Media. "We've experienced tremendous growth the past year, and the Seoul office will continue to fuel our incredible momentum."

Sorenson Media has hired Chun Kang as Product Development Director to lead and manage the office in Seoul. Kang's first charge will be to build a team of software engineers to further the development of Sorenson Media's core products and to integrate Sorenson technology into TV manufacturer platforms.

Kang previously worked for TiVo (Rovi) in Seoul, where he was Product Management Director before he became the company's Director of Technology to develop data solutions for 70 countries around the world. Prior to working for TiVo, Kang worked for Samsung for 16 years, where he helped develop a foundation of Samsung's Smart TV Cloud systems such as Smart Hub, OTN TV software upgrade, developer's forum, and single-sign-on for 192+ countries around the world.

"I've worked in this industry for years, and it is clear to see that Sorenson Media is transforming television for broadcasters, advertisers and audiences alike," Kang said. "The ability to provide real-time analytics and addressable advertising to create better programing and experiences for viewers has been on the horizon for some time. Sorenson Media is moving towards that horizon faster and smarter than anyone else."

In addition to the company's Asia expansion, Sorenson Media announced the expansion of its European operation based out of Cardiff, Wales in 2016. To date, the company has more than 200 employees worldwide with additional offices in New York, Utah, and Colorado.

For more information, please visit www.sorensonmedia.com.

About Sorenson Media

Founded in 1995, Sorenson Media provides trusted solutions to the broadcast television industry and is an innovator in next generation television -- the fusing of the power and scale of broadcast TV with the data and addressability of digital. Using the capabilities of Internet-connected devices to deliver addressability, interactivity and measurement, Sorenson Media's Spark platform provides broadcasters and advertisers with a complete toolkit to enable, enhance and improve the TV content and advertising viewing experience. For more information, visit www.sorensonmedia.com and follow us on Twitter, @sorensonmedia.