CARMEL, IN -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- Determine, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTRM), the pioneering leader in global Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) Cloud Platform solutions, announced today that the award-winning U.K.-based train operator c2c, part of leading European train operator Trenitalia, has selected the Determine Cloud Platform to advance their strategic sourcing processes and contract management effectiveness.

As an innovative transportation leader, c2c (company name Trenitalia c2c) serves 26 stations in East London and South Essex, UK. The company, which traces its lineage back to the 1850's, was named Passenger Operator of the Year and London's best commuter operator in 2015. It holds the UK record for annual on-time performance -- 97.5%.

"We are proud that one of the leading train operators in the UK, c2c, has chosen the Determine Cloud Platform to manage its complex and growing sourcing solutions needs. As a company with highly sophisticated sourcing and contract infrastructure, the Determine Cloud Platform provides c2c with the advanced capabilities they require. A single source of data truth across all solutions, along with our powerful Business Process Management engine integrating all workflows, means the Determine Cloud Platform provides unparalleled collaboration and efficiency to increase competitiveness."

-- Steve Potts, Chief Revenue Officer, Determine

Determine was selected by c2c through a competitive tender process. The company's procurement exercise set out to deliver a system to replicate their previous contract repository and e-procurement platform to a demanding deadline, on a flexible platform, and capable of meeting future needs.

"The Determine platform provides the foundation for c2c to drive efficiency in our supplier relations and procurement processes. It will ensure increased financial oversight of our contracts and enable us to comply with our regulatory requirements."

-- Rob Appleyard, Head of Supply Chain Management, c2c

Determine was selected on the basis of providing the most capable product at a competitive price and the right delivery model.

"Onboarding c2c further expands Determine's already significant presence and market share in the transportation vertical -- which includes airlines, automobiles, rail and related industries. We look forward to putting our category expertise and Determine Cloud Platform to work helping c2c reach, and exceed, their business goals and showing another successful client the true value of Platformance."

-- Jeffrey Grosman, Chief Operating Officer, Determine

About C2C

c2c is the award-winning train operator running services between Fenchurch Street and Shoeburyness, serving 26 stations in East London and South Essex. Owned by Trenitalia, c2c is one of the UK's most punctual and popular train operators and over 43m journeys are made on our services every year.

Italian-based Trenitalia is one of Europe's leading rail operators and the passenger rail arm of FS Italiane Group. Trenitalia manages passenger services with long haul connections, both on high speed (Frecciarossa) and conventional lines, and regional and metropolitan services. Overall FS Italiane Group runs 8,000 trains a day, serving 600 million passengers and carrying 50 million tons of freight a year, over a network exceeding 16,700 kilometres.

For more information, please visit: www.c2c-online.co.uk

About Determine, Inc.

Determine, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTRM) is a leading global provider of SaaS Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions. The Determine Cloud Platform provides procurement, legal and finance professionals analytics of their supplier, contract and financial performance. Our technologies empower customers to drive new revenue, identify savings, improve compliance and mitigate risk.

The Determine Cloud Platform seamlessly integrates with major ERP or third-party systems such as SAP, Oracle, Sage, QAD and Microsoft. Modular solutions can be configured to add more as needed to provide additional value beyond spend management. Our unified master database and business process approach empower users at every level to make more informed and smarter decisions.

For more information, please visit: www.determine.com.

