LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- Custom House Global Fund Services, a leading independent hedge fund administration specialist, is pleased to announce that it has been selected by HFM Week as "Most Innovative Administrator -- Under $30bn in the annual HFM European Hedge Fund Services Awards.

The annual European awards, presented in London at The Hurlingham Club on April 27 recognizes and rewards hedge fund service providers that have demonstrated exceptional customer service and innovative product development over the prior 12 months. Mark Hedderman, CEO of Custom House received the award on behalf of the company.

"Since our office opening in London in May 2015, Custom House has seen a great deal of transformation in the hedge fund space, especially due to Brexit," said Mr. Hedderman. "As with Brexit and other previous announcements such as AIFMD, the exact impact is yet to be seen but we believe our business model is flexible and innovative enough to evolve with the implications that these changes will bring and we are prepared to assist our clients with these challenges."

"We are pleased to have received this award from HFM and we will continue to provide innovative solutions to our clients without forgetting our main focus of exceptional client service," said Mr. Hedderman. "As an independent fund administrator we are a 'service led' partner to our clients with a commitment to quality and support."

About Custom House Global Fund Services

Custom House Global Fund Services is a leading independent hedge fund administration specialist ideally located to deliver services in Europe, Asia and the Americas. We partner with established hedge fund managers, start up managers, family offices and institutional managers, with a combination of experience, global presence and technology. Founded in 1989, Custom House grew with the alternative investment industry providing superior fund administration and investor services and today provides one of the most advanced service offerings available to fund managers. With over $20bn in AUA, Custom House provides fund administration services to more than 200 managers and 500 investment funds. The firm has offices in Beijing, Chicago, Dublin, Geneva, Guernsey, Hong Kong, London, Malta, New York, Rotterdam, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Singapore, Sofia and Sydney. For more information, visit www.customhousegroup.com.

