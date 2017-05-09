AMITYVILLE, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- Iconic Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK: ICNB) announced today the continued brand expansion of Bellissima Prosecco with the addition of the Earth Fare Markets chain of stores. Earth Fare is one of the largest natural and organic food retailers in the country with 40 locations in 11 states. Beginning July 1st, Bellissima Prosecco will be available on the shelves for consumers to enjoy.

Additionally, with the successful launch at Erewhon markets, one of California's premiere Natural Food Markets, Bellissima will be a featured Sponsor at this year's Eat Drink Vegan Festival (www.eatdrinkvegan.com), hosted at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena on May 27th. Richard DeCicco commented, "While all three expressions of Bellissima Prosecco are doing incredibly well, our offering of Zero Sugar, Certified Vegan and Certified Organic product has opened a whole new customer base for our company and we are thrilled at the opportunity."

In further news, the company has been invited to present Bellissima for final placement at one of the largest market chains in the country during the second week in May. We are hopeful this will result in a new and significant point of sale for the brand.

The company is nearing completion of an agreement to begin our Global Market programs for Bellissima and the company is pleased to confirm Bellissima is now on the menu and available at all Buca Di Beppo restaurants effective May 22nd.

About Iconic Brands, Inc.

Iconic Brands Inc. ("Iconic") is a beverage company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcoholic beverages for itself and third parties. Iconic Brands markets and places products into national distribution through long standing industry relationships. Iconic is also a leader in "Celebrity Branding" of beverages, procuring superior and unique products from around the world and branding its products with internationally recognized celebrities. Currently offering Bivi Vodka, www.BiviVodka.com and Bellissima Prosecco, www.BellissimaProsecco.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Iconic Brands, Inc.

