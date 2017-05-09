Unity was launched in April 2016 as the first all-inclusive unified storage system to feature enterprise file sync-and-share for anytime, anywhere access to corporate data, n-Way sync for improved data collaboration, and Unity Active Archive for an integrated secure archive. The company recently announced the milestone achievement of over 100 systems deployed and millions of dollars of revenue received since shipping in September 2016.

