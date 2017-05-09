CARY, NC--(Marketwired - May 09, 2017) - Today, Chiesi USA announced the appointment of two key leadership roles as the company continues to focus on growth in the U.S. hospital and adjacent specialty product sector. Doug Baratta has been promoted to Vice President of Specialty and Corporate Accounts, and Donna White has been promoted to Vice President of Contracts and Compliance.

"In today's ever-changing pharmaceutical landscape, Doug and Donna each bring a wealth of expertise to their new strategic roles," said Jon Zwinski, Senior Vice President of Sales, Chiesi USA. "Their unique contributions have positioned them to help us drive forward as we chart new territory in providing innovative solutions in cardiovascular therapeutics, neonatology and specialty care for patients."

In Baratta's expanded role, he is responsible for key customer-facing operations including Chiesi USA's relationships with wholesalers, specialty pharmacies, customer service and inside sales. From this vantage, Baratta leverages strategic benefits across these functions to better support customers while delivering value to the business. He joined Chiesi USA in 2011, most recently serving as a Senior Director of Corporate Accounts. Baratta has a strong track record of sales and leadership in the pharmaceutical industry, having previously served at Brighton Pharmaceuticals, Victory Pharma and others over the past 25 years.

White, who has been with Chiesi USA since 2004, most recently held the position of Senior Director of Contracts and Compliance. She leads two critical functions -- compliance and contracting -- and is embedded within the commercial team. White's leadership in compliance is recognized throughout the industry while her strategic view of contracting impacts the company's bottom line. White has nearly 20 years of experience in pharmaceuticals, holding previous positions with Cornerstone Therapeutics, Cephalon and Biovail.

About Chiesi USA

Chiesi USA, Inc., headquartered in Cary, N.C., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing products for the hospital and adjacent specialty markets. Key elements of the Company's strategy are to focus its commercial and development efforts in the hospital and adjacent specialty product sector within the U.S. pharmaceutical marketplace; continue to seek opportunities to acquire companies, marketed or registration-stage products and late-stage development products that fit within the Company's focus areas; and generate revenues by marketing approved generic products through the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Aristos Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Chiesi USA, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. For more information, visit www.chiesiusa.com.

