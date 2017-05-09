It is known that immune activation is dependent on tryptophan being present in the tumor environment. The depletion of tryptophan and generation of kynurenine by tumor cells and tumor associated cells is a major cause of immune suppression in cancer 1 . It is believed that by the administration of Cancer Metabolic Detox, the innate arm of the immune system has a chance to regenerate. This positions the patient for a better outcome after administration of specific immune stimulating vaccines.

"Currently, cancer treatment using immunotherapy is a costly endeavor limited to select institutions. We hope that by developing immune modulatory nutraceuticals, we can significantly decrease cost and enable access to immunotherapy," said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of Therapeutic Solutions International.

"In previous studies, myself and collaborators, have published papers that inhibiting the IDO enzyme using gene silencing is an effective way of augmenting anti-cancer immunity 2 ," said Dr. Thomas Ichim, Chief Executive Officer of Emvolio Inc. "We are very excited to utilize an approach that is significantly less expensive and natural to target this fundamental molecular mechanism that tumor cells use to suppress the immune system."

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

About Emvolio, Inc.

