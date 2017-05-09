The Consortium for It Software Quality™ (CISQ™) today announced it will host the Cyber Resilience Summit on 6 June 2017 at the Radisson Blu Royal Hotel in Brussels, Belgium. Click here for the full agenda. Admission is complimentary but registration is required. The Summit will feature American and European CIOs and IT policy makers who will discuss how to measure and manage software risk, security and technical debt. Featured speakers are:

Professor Georges Ataya, Belgian Cybersecurity Coalition

Paul Bentz, CISQ Director of Government and Industry Programs; former CIO at Paribas and Allianz

Erik Beulen, Principal, The Boston Consulting Group

Antonio Conte European Commission, DG Enterprise and Industry (invited)

European Commission, DG Enterprise and Industry (invited) Paul Cornelisse, Director, METRI Group

Dr. Bill Curtis, Executive Director, CISQ

Nicolas Fleuret, Partner, Deloitte France

Dr. J. Michael Gilmore, former Director of Operational Test and Evaluation with the U.S. Department of Defense, now at RAND

Jean-François Legendre, Development Manager, AFNOR

Constant Kohler, Programme Manager, Industry Infrastructure, CEN and CENELEC

Dr. Richard Soley, Chairman and CEO, Object Management Group

Toine van Eeden, CIO, NCOI

Learn more how CISQ members are addressing cyber resilience issues in software-intensive systems at http://it-cisq.org/cyber-resilience/.

About CISQ

The Consortium for IT Software Quality™ (CISQ™) is an IT industry leadership group comprised of IT executives from the Global 2000, system integrators, outsourced service providers, and software technology vendors committed to introducing computable metrics standards for measuring software quality and size. Founded by the Object Management Group (OMG®) and the Software Engineering Institute (SEI) at Carnegie Mellon University, CISQ is a neutral, open forum in which customers and suppliers of IT application software can develop an industry-wide agenda of actions for improving IT application quality and reduce cost and risk. CISQ is sponsored by CAST, Synopsys, Booz Allen Hamilton, Cognizant and Huawei. For more information, visit www.it-cisq.org.

Note to editors: For a listing of all OMG trademarks, visit http://www.omg.org/legal/tm_list.htm. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170509005221/en/

Contacts:

For Object Management Group

Ann McDonough, +1-781-444-0404

mcdonough@omg.org