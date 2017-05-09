IBM and Pebble Beach Company Tap Watson to Enhance Traveler Experience at Top U.S. Resort

Pebble Beach Goes Mobile for the First Time with New App Built with Watson

Star Surfer Laird Hamilton and Pro Volleyball Player Gabrielle Reece Use New App to Personalize their Pebble Beach Trip

PEBBLE BEACH, California, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM today announced it is the Official Cognitive Solutions Provider to the Pebble Beach Company, owner and operator of the world-famous Pebble Beach Resorts and renowned golf courses in California. Through the use of its first mobile app that's built with IBM Watson's cognitive capabilities, Pebble Beach Resorts will enhance the way its guests experience one of the country's top travel destinations.

As part of the partnership, IBM and Pebble Beach have collaborated to develop the official mobile app of Pebble Beach Resorts. The app is embedded with Watson's Conversation API, which enables visitors to experience Pebble Beach as if they're traveling with a local guide. To illustrate to guests what that experience looks like, IBM has enlisted the adventurous couple, big-wave surfer Laird Hamilton and professional volleyball player Gabrielle Reece, to visit Pebble Beach and share video and photos on social media platforms that show their use of the new app.

"We're pleased to bring the cognitive power of Watson to Pebble Beach through our new app, which will enhance our guest experience whether they are here to explore 17-Mile Drive or to enjoy our award-winning restaurants and shops," said Bill Perocchi, CEO of Pebble Beach Company. "IBM combines industry expertise and cutting-edge technology to deliver a level of engagement our guests haven't seen before, making the company a great fit in our portfolio of brand partners. This new app will provide a new, transformative way for our guests to enjoy their Pebble Beach experience."

Available for download on iOS and Android devices, the mobile app, designed by IBM iX, is hosted on the IBM Cloud and includes the following key features:

Virtual Concierge : A conversation with the Watson-enabled concierge feature will help guests discover the many dining and shopping options throughout the Pebble Beach properties. By tapping into the Watson Conversation API, the app can provide answers to requests such as, "Where can I get a burger?" or "I need a souvenir for my daughter." The technology uses frame-based dialoguing, where several options are presented versus command-and-response as seen in other machine learning technology.

: A conversation with the Watson-enabled concierge feature will help guests discover the many dining and shopping options throughout the properties. By tapping into the Watson Conversation API, the app can provide answers to requests such as, "Where can I get a burger?" or "I need a souvenir for my daughter." The technology uses frame-based dialoguing, where several options are presented versus command-and-response as seen in other machine learning technology. Tours of 17-Mile Drive : Guests can experience one of the world's most iconic drives along the California coast via two curated tours: a full tour of the entire 17-Mile route and an express tour for guests who want all the highlights in a shorter time frame.

: Guests can experience one of the world's most iconic drives along the coast via two curated tours: a full tour of the entire 17-Mile route and an express tour for guests who want all the highlights in a shorter time frame. Create My Story : Guests can create a 60-second souvenir movie of their Pebble Beach experience, using their own photos, then instantly share it on social networks.

: Guests can create a 60-second souvenir movie of their experience, using their own photos, then instantly share it on social networks. Explore the Resort : An interactive resort guide helps discover dining, shopping and scenic options at Pebble Beach . Guests can browse points of interest by category, or tap around the map to read menus, make reservations and get directions to favorite locations around the resort.

: An interactive resort guide helps discover dining, shopping and scenic options at . Guests can browse points of interest by category, or tap around the map to read menus, make reservations and get directions to favorite locations around the resort. Today at Pebble Beach : This feature gives guests information about daily events happening across the resort, and allows them to set calendar reminders.

: This feature gives guests information about daily events happening across the resort, and allows them to set calendar reminders. Alerts and Notifications: Guests can opt to receive promotional push notifications about special food and retail offerings throughout the Pebble Beach Resorts properties.

"IBM's work with Pebble Beach Company is a powerful example of how companies are infusing Watson's cognitive technologies into the lives of consumers, and helping enhance the customer experience at the iconic resort," said Noah Syken, VP, Global Sports and Entertainment Partnerships, IBM. "Pebble Beach is focused on making its customer interactions even more personal and valuable with the help of Watson. This partnership is reimagining the customer experience, bringing the sights and sounds of 17-Mile Drive to life."

IBM Planning Analytics at Pebble Beach

In addition to bringing Watson to Pebble Beach guests through the official mobile app, Pebble Beach and IBM have also collaborated by deploying IBM Planning Analytics to help Pebble Beach manage its retail operation with smarter and quicker data analysis. With IBM Planning Analytics in the IBM Cloud, Pebble Beach has been able to capture a more accurate view of its retail operations and plan future merchandising decisions to boost the shopping experience, reduce costs and generate increased sales.

About PebbleBeach Company

Pebble Beach Company, headquartered in Pebble Beach, Calif., owns and operates the world-famous Pebble Beach Resorts®, including The Lodge at Pebble Beach', The Inn at Spanish Bay' and Casa Palmero®. The company also operates four renowned golf courses: Pebble Beach Golf Links®, Spyglass Hill® Golf Course, The Links at Spanish Bay' and Del Monte' Golf Course. Its other famed properties include scenic 17-Mile Drive®, The Spa at Pebble Beach', Pebble Beach Golf Academy' and Pebble Beach® Equestrian Center. It annually hosts premier events such as the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance®, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, TaylorMade Pebble Beach Invitational presented by DELL EMC, Pebble BeachsmFood & Wine and the PURE Insurance Championship. Future site of the 2018 U.S Amateur Championship and 2019 U.S. Open Championship, Pebble Beach Golf Links® has hosted five U.S. Opens, four U.S. Amateurs, one PGA Championship and numerous other tournaments. For reservations or more information please call 800-654-9300 or visitpebblebeach.com.

About IBM Watson: Pioneering a New Era of Computing

Watson represents a new era in computing called cognitive computing, where systems understand the world in a way more similar to humans: through senses, learning and experience. Watson continuously learns from previous interactions, gaining in value and knowledge over time. With the help of Watson, organizations are harnessing the power of cognitive computing to transform industries, help professionals do their jobs better, and solve important challenges.

As part of IBM's strategy to accelerate the growth of cognitive computing, Watson is open to the world, allowing a growing community of developers, students, entrepreneurs and tech enthusiasts to easily tap into the most advanced and diverse cognitive computing platform available today. Watson solutions are being built, used and deployed in more than 45 countries and across 20 different industries.

For more information on IBM Watson, visit: ibm.com/Watson and ibm.com/sports.

Media Contacts

Melinda Zurich

(201) 320-9398

melinda.zurich@us.ibm.com

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/509473/IBM___Pebble_Beach_app.jpg

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/95470/ibm_logo.jpg

