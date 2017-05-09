Anaqua continues significant expansion in tech sector

Anaqua, Inc., a leading provider of intellectual property (IP) management and analytics software and services, today announced that Analog Devices, Inc., a global leader in high-performance semiconductors for signal processing applications, has selected Anaqua's SaaS platform for Intellectual Property Management.

Analog Devices, specializes in designing and manufacturing analog, mixed-signal, and DSP integrated circuits used in all types of electronic equipment and relies heavily on its IP assets to stay ahead of its competitors. The publicly traded company, with over $4 Billion invested in R&D since 2009, will use ANAQUA to manage its entire intellectual property portfolio which includes over 14,000 patent assets.

Analog Devices chose Anaqua for its robust rules and workflow which they expect will streamline prosecution, foreign filing and outside counsel collaboration while reducing operational risk.

Benjamin Brown, Assistant General Counsel for IP at Analog Devices, led the selection process that chose Anaqua. "We needed a system we could trust, that could automate tasks now done manually, and one that could easily scale to match our growth," Brown said. "Anaqua's software matched our vision and will help us better manage how we're using our resources and understanding the return we're getting from our IP spend. We were impressed by Anaqua their execution, integration, support, and implementation it's all there."

Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua, added, "We are pleased to welcome Analog Devices to our growing list of tech clients. It is impressive to have a leader in the semiconductor space demonstrate that our software and services are the best solution for IP management."

ABOUT ANAQUA

Anaqua helps corporations and law firms turn intellectual property into competitive advantage. Its software platform combines insight from big data analytics with critical tools, best practice workflows and services into one efficient, intelligent environment that helps IP practices work more efficiently and make better decisions faster. Many of the best-known brands and most innovative products were conceptualized, evaluated, protected and monetized through the ANAQUA platform. Founded in 2004 by IP leaders from The Coca-Cola Company, Ford Motor Company, Kimberly-Clark and British American Tobacco, Anaqua is a privately held company headquartered in Boston (U.S.) and has locations across Europe and Asia. For additional information, please visit https://www.anaqua.com.

ABOUT ANALOG DEVICES

Analog Devices designs and manufactures semiconductor products and solutions. The company enables its customers to interpret the world around us by intelligently bridging the physical and digital with unmatched technologies that sense, measure and connect. For additional information, visit http://www.analog.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170509005148/en/

Contacts:

Anaqua

Tony Catinella, 617-375-2626

Public Relations Manager

acatinella@Anaqua.com