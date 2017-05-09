sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 09.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 564 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

33,398 Euro		+0,193
+0,58 %
WKN: A2ABYA ISIN: GB00BZ09BD16 Ticker-Symbol: 59A 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,485
34,222
15:30
33,535
34,21
15:30
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC33,398+0,58 %