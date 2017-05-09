Horizon Solar Power Garners the Frost & Sullivan Customer Service Award for Its Interactive Customer Service Offerings, Range of Financing Products, and Flexible Technical Solutions

The mid-tier company provides end-to-end service, covering system design, permitting, installation, and product sales

SANTA CLARA, California, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the solar services market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Horizon Solar Power with the 2017 United States Frost & Sullivan Award for Customer Service Leadership. Horizon Solar Power takes the top spot in customer service with its industry-leading installation times, focus on education, and uniquely responsive client support throughout the sales cycle. While large competitors have a standardized installation model, Horizon Solar Power draws upon its experience in the construction industry to offer installation support for every kind of roof. It excels in ground-mount system installation, which accounts for 10% of the company's business.

"Horizon Solar Power provides exceptional, personal customer service, doing away with self-service portals and automated phone," said Frost & Sullivan Research Manager, Vishal Sapru. "It adopts an inclusive financing model; therefore, forgoing third-party financing that typically demands high credit scores for accepting cash payments-helping to accommodate the majority of its customers. Horizon Solar Power also ensures that potential clients benefit from going solar; it will advise against a photovoltaic (PV) installation if it is not financially viable."

Horizon Solar Power boasts one of the industry's fastest installation times of less than 30 days-compared to the industry average of up to a year-showcasing its streamlined permitting process. Horizon Solar Power works closely with local regulators to identify PV-related codes and potential obstacles before entering a market.

Importantly, the company is very responsive, as it aspires to deliver a positive, high-quality customer service experience at all stages of the sales cycle. Horizon Solar Power also invests significant resources on client education, so that customers do not have any misgivings when making huge investments in solar panels. In line with its high-engagement model, sales consultants meet with potential clients to arrive at the best-fit solution for their needs.

"Horizon Solar Power's methodical approach to problem-solving enables it to maintain its best-in-class service," noted Sapru. "Its sales team plans the next business day every evening and shares leads, as well as potential service gaps. As a result, its customer satisfaction levels are outstanding, with 20% to 30% of its sales coming from referrals."

Horizon Solar Power is a pioneer in the Southern California residential PV market and is aiming to expand in the state and beyond. It recently opened an office in Orange County and a micro-hub in San Diego. Additionally, it plans to establish a presence in Bakersfield and Fresno in 2017. Overall, it is poised to experience high success and penetration rates once it extends its customer-centric business model outside of the southern California market.

