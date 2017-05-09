Frost & Sullivan Applauds Xerafy for its Game Changing UDI-Compliant RFID Surgical Instrument Tracking System for Healthcare

Xerafy's RFID surgical instrument tracking system integrates into existing workflow processes to minimize change while digitally transforming the customer's process

SANTA CLARA, California, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Frost & Sullivan recognizes Xerafy with the 2017 Global Frost & Sullivan Award for New Product Innovation for radio frequency identification (RFID) surgical instrument tracking system. Xerafy's Surgical Instrument Tracking supports high-accuracy tracking and automatic processing of surgical instruments, with hospitals typically achieving a return on investment (ROI) within a year of deployment. Its patented miniature RFID tags are specially designed and validated with the help of healthcare professionals to withstand the sterilization processes. Specifically, the RFID tags are attached securely with ISO 10993 compliant adhesive and are able to withstand repeated autoclave temperatures and chemicals throughout the lifecycle of the surgical instrument. Xerafy's surgical instrument tracking system optimizes a hospital's workflow, provides automated traceability in real time and improves patient safety. The solution enables up to 97% of all surgical instruments to be tagged, enabling average cost savings of more than $3 million from increased staff efficiency and optimized operating room (OR) time.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/509118/Frost_Sullivan_Xerafy_Award.jpg

Xerafy's Surgical Instrument Tracking system integrates software, hardware, and RFID tags to meet unique OR needs, particularly regarding:

Improved patient safety through reduced infection risks and retained surgical items (RSIs)

Fast and accurate unique instrument identification in support of unique device identification (UDI) regulatory compliance

Tracking throughout the whole workflow, leading to optimized processes

High performance on metal and in contaminated environments

Automatic, real-time identification and effective reconciliation between OR and central sterile services department (CSSD)

Capability to withstand repeated sterilization and chemical cleaning procedures, ensuring reliability and effectiveness over time

"Xerafy's solution delivers critical and actionable information regarding asset tracking and traceability, reduces training requirements, and aids fast implementation," said Frost & Sullivan Global Director, Venkat Rajan. "The system offers software for use in a variety of mobile devices for easy integration into existing workflows and systems, allowing customers to track and find assets on the go throughout their organization."

The Xerafy family of ultra-high frequency (UHF), autoclavable RFID tags includes market-leading devices, such as the Roswell, XS, and XXS tags. While other technologies experience significant limitations, Xerafy's tags have distinct features and capabilities such as:

Size - Smallest of tags adapted to fit even the most limited of available surfaces.

Read-on Metal - High performance in the presence of metal

Temperature - Tags and glue have been tested thoroughly over the years, well above the 1,000 sterilization cycles the industry considers the lifespan of surgical instruments.

Accuracy - Fast and Accurate data capture.

Compatibility - Compatible with any ISO:18000-6C RFID readers, allowing a high level of interoperability between RFID tags and readers

Availability - Integrated by leading medical manufacturers, source tagging at point of manufacturing or instrument retrofit using Xerafy's ISO 10993 compliant glue

"Xerafy is uniquely positioned to deliver the complete capabilities that hospitals are looking for to improve patient safety, reduce costs, augment revenues, and ensure regulatory compliance," noted Rajan. "With healthcare becoming increasingly digitized, Xerafy is expected to transform the way medical devices are tracked and managed in the future."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased ROI it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for outstanding achievement in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research.

About Xerafy

Xerafy works closely with operating rooms, central sterile supply departments, sterile processing departments, medical distributors, and surgical instrument manufacturers to deliver real time hospital tracking. Our mission is to support medical standards and streamline the management process, enabling hospitals to track, locate and manage assets in real time. Xerafy is headquartered in Hong Kong with offices in the U.S., UK and China.

Contact: Michel Gillmann, Marketing Director

michel.gillmann@xerafy.com

www.xerafy.com

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Chiara Carella

P: +44 (0) 207.343.8314

F: 210.348.1003

E: chiara.carella@frost.com