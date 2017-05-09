SimilarWeb Appoints Stephen Kraus as New Chief of Insights

SAN FRANCISCO, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

SimilarWeb, the leading digital market intelligence company, today announced the appointment of Dr. Stephen Kraus as Chief of Insights. Dr. Kraus brings more than two decades of professional experience to SimilarWeb and is recognized as one of the world's leading experts on consumer insights, market research and socio-economic trends. His particular areas of expertise include identifying emerging trends in digital media use, and understanding the effects of wealth concentration on business and society.

As Chief of Insights, Dr. Kraus will lead SimilarWeb's thought leadership efforts, work closely with SimilarWeb's strategic clients and partners, and support the company's product, strategy, and marketing teams to develop its global market intelligence business.

Dr. Kraus is author of three books and numerous articles; his insights on consumer behavior and media use are regularly cited in the media. Prior to joining SimilarWeb, Dr. Kraus served as Senior Vice President and Chief Insights Officer at Ipsos, one of the largest market research firms in the world. While at Ipsos, he directed The Ipsos Affluent Survey USA, which has been tracking the lifestyles and media habits of affluent Americans for more than four decades, and is used by hundreds of organizations to support advertising sales, media planning and consumer insights. Prior to Ipsos, Dr. Kraus was a Vice President at the Harrison Group (now YouGov) where he directed the syndicated Survey of Affluence and Wealth in America. He previously served as a Partner at Yankelovich Partners, where he directed the well-known Yankelovich MONITOR study of consumer trends. Dr. Kraus has a Ph.D. in social psychology from Harvard University, and twice won Harvard's award for teaching excellence. Today, his academic relationships include serving as Executive Fellow at the School of Management at the University of San Francisco.

"Stephen has a proven track record of driving thought leadership as well as helping companies grow with unique strategic direction, flawless execution and management," said Or Offer, CEO and Founder of SimilarWeb. "He is one of the leading minds in the market intelligence space and we're incredibly excited to have him as a member of the SimilarWeb team."

Kraus added: "Consumers today live 'digitally-infused lifestyles,' with digital technology touching every aspect of their lives, and shaping every purchase -- online and offline. And simply put, SimilarWeb has some of the most impressive databases of digital behavior in the world." Kraus continued: "The traditional market research industry is undergoing a disruptive transformation, and SimilarWeb is leading that shift by defining the category of market intelligence itself. Any insights professional would be honored to join this team, and I look forward to bringing SimilarWeb's innovations to customers and partners around the globe."

SimilarWeb is the standard for understanding the digital world. With the largest international online panel consisting of hundreds of millions of devices, SimilarWeb provides granular insights about any website or app across industries. Global brands such as Google, HSBC, eBay, L'Oréal, and Adidas rely on SimilarWeb to understand, track and grow their digital market share. The company has raised $65M to date, and has 350 employees across eight global offices. SimilarWeb has been named one ofJMP Securities Hot 100 Best Privately Held Software Companiesand one ofBusiness Insider's 50 Enterprise Startups to bet your career on.

