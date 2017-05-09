Tredence and Exactus Advisors Announce Strategic Alliance to Deliver End-to-end Business Solutions Driven by Big Data and Advanced Analytics

SAN JOSE, California, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The alliance aims to improve operational efficiencies, drive change management and analytics adoption across the decision value chain

Tredence Inc. (https://www.tredence.com/), one of the fastest-growing companies in Silicon Valley and a provider of Analytics services and solutions, today announced a strategic alliance with Exactus Advisors, a Chicago-based advisory firm specializing in driving operational improvements.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20170509/509536LOGO )



This collaboration will leverage the connected ecosystems to co-innovate and deliver end-to-end solution implementation capabilities.

"We are excited about this partnership with Tredence," said Tom Lebamoff, Managing Partner and CEO, Exactus Advisors. "Tredence is recognized for its prowess in the areas of advanced analytics and scalable solutions. We will leverage these strengths to drive enterprise-wide operational excellence and change management," he added.

Shub Bhowmick, CEO, Tredence commented, "This partnership with Exactus will combine business process re-engineering and change management, with our advanced analytics expertise. It will empower decision makers to translate meaningful analytics into direct business impact."

At a time when organizations are trying to make the most of data available to them, this partnership will provide seamless services, solutions and consulting offerings, permeating data-led decisions into the core of every enterprise ecosystem. It will systematize the creation, translation and consumption of all solutions offerings and drive deeper value to customer relations.

About Tredence:

Tredence is an analytics services and solutions company serving some of the leading Fortune 500 clients. Their capabilities range across Data Management, Data Visualization, Advanced analytics, Big Data set up, and Machine Learning. Tredence offers a combination of engineering and analytics to create strong IP and white box solutions that are transitioned in a sustainable manner to clients across Retail, CPG, Pharma, Telecom, Hospitality, Technology, Industrials and BFSI. Strategic alliances with academia and leading platform companies in sales CRM, data visualization, big data and Artificial Intelligence further complement Tredence's ability to offer cutting-edge advanced analytics solutions and scale.

Tredence was recently recognized by Inc. 500 as one of America's fastest-growing private companies. To know more about Tredence, visit: http://www.tredence.com.

About Exactus Advisors:

Exactus Advisors is a Chicago boutique advisory firm specializing in driving operational improvement. They excel in quickly addressing complex business problems for enterprise clients, providing the roadmap and support to deliver maximum value. Exactusis a force multiplierthat provides insights and guidance, along with operational and transactional data, to provide fact-based information for better decision making. To know more, visit: https://www.exactusadvisors.com/



Media Contact:

Vinitha Oommen

Vinitha.oommen@tredence.com

+91-9886453043

