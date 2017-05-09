Artificial Intelligence Marketing Company and Its CMO Recognized as a Top Innovative Company and Marketing Executive of the Year

Artificial Intelligence company AlbertTM today announced wins in two categories of the American Business Awards. The company's CMO Amy Inlow was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Marketing Executive of the Year category in The 15th Annual American Business Awards. This comes only weeks after Inlow's induction into DMN's Hall of Femme. Albert was also recognized in the Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year category, winning a Bronze Stevie® Award.

The American Business Awards are the nation's premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

This year's competition saw over 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry. More than 190 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

AlbertTM (created by Adgorithms) is the first and only fully autonomous artificial intelligence driven marketing tool that can independently execute transparent, cross-channel digital campaigns. Albert has drastically improved the sales and ROI for every brand "he's" worked with, vastly exceeding expectations. "His" work led retailers to completely sell out of Dole's fruit-cocktail, and caused Cosabella to completely eliminate their use of traditional advertising agencies.

According to the Stevie® Award judges, Albert has shown "extremely impressive work thus far, with outstanding numbers to back it up." They note that Albert has entered a "crowded industry with a lot of competitive technologies," and will "deliver efficiencies and provide a better allocation of marketing investments."

Amy Inlow, CMO of Albert, led the launch of the company's namesake product, Albert, and ensured "he" was first to market. She has directly influenced Albert's adoption by over 100 clients, including Harley-Davidson, EVISU, Cosabella, Dole Asia and others, and is largely credited for introducing artificial intelligence to the marketing world.

Inlow's work was highly lauded by the Stevie® judges. They note that "Amy's achievements as both a CMO and a marketing visionary are compelling and [they] commend her leadership at both Adgorithms and for the industry as a whole. The successful acquisition of new customers and contributions to the sales pipeline demonstrate important achievements for her marketing team. While we're ranking Amy highly, we should mention the very strong batch of candidates in this category this year that are competing for the same top spot. What Amy and [her] team have done with Albert is outstanding."

"It is a true honor to be recognized by such a prestigious organization and prominent panel, both personally and as a company" said Amy Inlow, CMO of Albert. "Albert's recognition is a nod to the advancements artificial intelligence is making in the marketing industry, and to the tangible business benefits 'he' is offering brands."

"Each year the judges find the quality and variety of the nominations to be greater than the year before. The 2017 competition was intense and every organization that has won should be proud," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

About AlbertTM

Albert, created by Adgorithms (LSE: ADGO), is the first-ever fully autonomous artificial intelligence marketing platform, driving digital marketing campaigns from start to finish for some of the world's leading brands. Albert's mission is to liberate businesses from the complexities of digital marketing-not just by replicating their existing efforts, but by executing them at a pace and scale not previously possible. He serves as a highly intelligent and sophisticated member of brands' marketing teams, wading through mass amounts of data, converting this data into insights, and autonomously acting on these insights, across channels, devices and formats, in real time. This eliminates the manual and time-consuming tasks that currently limit the effectiveness and results of modern digital advertising and marketing. Brands such as Harley Davidson, EVISU, Cosabella, Dole Asia, and Made.com credit Albert with significantly increased sales, an accelerated path to revenue, the ability to make more informed investment decisions, and reduced operational costs. Visit meet.albert.ai.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

