SDL Extends Connectors and Multi-Vendor Support with New Features

Connector Framework and Multi-Vendor Selection allow organizations to connect third party apps to translation projects, and manage projects from multiple vendors

SDL (LSE:SDL) today launched two new features in SDL Managed Translation, allowing companies to easily connect to third party applications and better manage their translation projects.

SDL's new Connector Framework provides access and connects to third party platforms and applications, including Microsoft OneDrive, Microsoft SharePoint, Google Drive, Box, Zendesk, and more. Organizations have the option of using SDL's out-of-the-box connectors, or they can develop their own using SDL Managed Translation APIs to connect with third party platforms.

These connectors make the translation process easier by reducing the manual effort needed to attach content or upload translated content to and from third party applications, such as a document repository or content management system.

Rather than waste time gathering quotes from multiple vendors, the new Multi-Vendor Selection feature lets individuals and teams create translation projects and then receive quotes from their organization's approved vendors. They can then accept the quote from their vendor of choice and review the final deliverables in SDL Managed Translation, regardless of the chosen vendor. Teams can also view and manage all projects, across all vendors, within a single online dashboard.

SDL Managed Translation has demonstrated significant growth year-on-year with a 300 percent increase in services provided in 2016. An online service, SDL Managed Translation allows users to create and manage translation projects from a single dashboard, providing easy and affordable access to SDL's 15,000 plus translators, project managers and world-leading technology.

"In today's competitive business environment, customers are constantly looking for ways to streamline the translation process and improve the TCO of going global with their products," said Jim Saunders, Chief Product Officer, SDL. "We're responding to this demand by making it significantly easier for our customers to connect SDL Managed Translation with a host of best-of-breed third party apps and platforms.We are delivering a cloud based localization platform with quick, innovative translation solutions, with sophisticated multi-vendor management - all from within a single intuitive dashboard."

