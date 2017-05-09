Global Clinical Nutrition Market Forecast 2017-2027

LONDON, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Infant Nutrition, Enteral Nutrition, Parenteral Nutrition

The global clinical nutrition market is estimated at $41bn in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2017-2027. The infant nutrition segment held the largest market share, with $24.1 billion in value in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% for the period 2017-2027 according to Visiongain's report

Report Scope

• Global Clinical Nutrition Market forecastsfrom2017-2027

•This report also shows forecast revenue to 2027 forthe leading segments and sub segments of the clinical nutrition market:

Infant Nutrition:

- Milk-based

- Soy-based

- Organic

- Probiotic / prebiotic

- Others

Enteral Nutrition

- Standard

- Enteral Nutrition for Chronic Illnesses

Parenteral Nutrition

•Our analyses show individual revenue forecasts to 2027 for theseregional and national markets:

- North America: the US and Rest of North America

- Europe: Germany, France, the UK and Rest of Europe

- Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific

- Rest of the World (RoW): Middle East and Rest of RoW

Each regional market is further segmented into the leading segments and sub segments of the clinical nutrition market. Whereas, each national market is further segmented into the leading segments of the clinical nutrition market.

• This report discusses theleading companiesthat hold the majority of market shares in the clinical nutrition market:

- Baxter International. NYSE: BAX

- Abbott Laboratories. NYSE: ABT

- B. Braun Melsungen AG.

- Nestle S.A. VTX: NESN

- Groupe Danone. EPA: BN

- Mead Johnson. NYSE: MJN

- Fresenius Kabi. ETR: FRE

- Hospira. NYSE: HSP

- Perrigo. TLV: PRGO

• This report also discussesPorter's Five Forces Analysis. These forces analyze the clinical nutrition market from five different perspectives such ascompetitive rivalry within the industry; threat of new entrants; bargaining power of suppliers; bargaining power of buyers; and threat of substitute products.

