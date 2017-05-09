CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/09/17 -- Today's marketers are inundated with data. Winners are pulling ahead of the pack by their ability to quickly distill vast amounts of information and use key customer signals to inform their campaigns. Aprimo, a global leader in marketing operations, today announced the launch of its next-generation campaign management solution, Aprimo Campaign. The solution lets mid to large-sized organizations, marketing service providers, and agencies connect to and manage their customer and prospect databases using the cloud, and extract key customer insights to perform smarter marketing.

"The average organization has more marketing data than it knows what to do with, and there's a serious need to bring method to the madness," said Kevin Souers, Chief Product Officer, Aprimo. "To complicate matters even more, key customer information often resides in myriad locations ranging from on premise databases to the cloud. Not only do marketers lack a unified view of it all, they struggle to make sense of it and take action. We're solving for this entire business problem."

The new Aprimo Campaign empowers marketers to directly leverage their own offline or online marketing data sources and orchestrate the distribution of targeted segments across multiple marketing channels in the cloud. With Campaign, marketers gain the following unique benefits:

Flexibility: any type of marketing data can be accessed no matter the structure or source -- on premise, hosted or in the cloud.

Cost-effectiveness: total cost of ownership is significantly reduced thanks to the SaaS deployment model which eliminates IT hardware and infrastructure costs.

Ease of maintenance: automatic updates delivered via the Microsoft Azure platform make for reliable, secure and low-maintenance administration.

Integration: customers gain seamless access to the full power of the Aprimo platform -- Plan & Spend, Marketing Productivity, Digital Asset Management and Distributed Marketing -- plus other marketing technology providers through the open Integration Framework.

"The ability to automate many of our marketing segmentations allows us to manage multiple trigger-based drip campaigns and daily lists -- and still curate marketing lists for traditional and digital channels that are of high value to our CRM efforts," said John McKeever, Director of CRM Strategy and Business Intelligence, Endeavor Management.

About Aprimo

Aprimo is a category-leading marketing operations platform that frees marketers and their teams to focus on smart marketing by managing the five essentials: planning, spending, creation, distribution, and performance. Aprimo's comprehensive suite improves time-to-market and maximizes a company's marketing investment to drive revenue. The Aprimo platform includes ADAM software -- the leader in empowering enterprises to manage digital assets and product information. ADAM's SmartContentHub™ is used by global brands to create, manage, and distribute content for world-class, omnichannel customer experiences. Aprimo is headquartered in Chicago, with global R&D and customer support in Indianapolis, and international operations based in London. For more information, visit www.aprimo.com.

