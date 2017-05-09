sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 09.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 564 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

59,52 Euro		+0,064
+0,11 %
WKN: A1WZM4 ISIN: DK0060495240 Ticker-Symbol: XCL1 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SIMCORP A/S Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SIMCORP A/S 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
59,50
60,44
15:29
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SIMCORP A/S
SIMCORP A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SIMCORP A/S59,52+0,11 %