SimCorp, a leading provider of investment management solutions and services for the global financial services industry, has announced that Dimensional Fund Advisors, a Texas based global asset manager with $497 billion in assets under management*, will extend the use of SimCorp Coric to enhance client reporting capabilities. This follows the firm having gone into successful production with SimCorp Coric for key marketing materials, including product brochures and fund factsheets.



Dimensional has been using SimCorp Coric since deciding to initiate an effort to enhance its client communications and reporting capabilities in 2014. The firm wanted an operating model, which would provide the long-term scalability needed to support its global reporting requirements. The implementation of SimCorp Coric has meant that Dimensional now has an agile and consistent client-centric operating model around standard reporting, and is flexible to evolving client and market demands.



Each month, Dimensional delivers several thousand client reports for institutional clients who invest directly into Dimensional funds, plus over 300 fund factsheets that are published on Dimensional's public website each quarter. Further, the firm produces a series of professional-use product marketing materials that are made available to Dimensional sales teams, to use when discussing investment strategies with institutional clients, as well as its network of financial advisor clients.



Tim Luyet, Vice President and Senior Marketing Manager at Dimensional, said: "We selected SimCorp Coric because it stood out as the solution best suited to handle Dimensional's long-term reporting requirements for both the marketing of our investment strategies and for monthly and quarterly reporting for institutional clients with direct investments in Dimensional funds. We remain very pleased with this choice, given its success on the marketing side. We are now excited to use the system to enhance our client reporting offering. With SimCorp Coric, we are able to scale the production of high-quality, great-looking reports, targeted for our institutional and financial advisor clients. At the end of the day, SimCorp Coric helps us serve our clients better and that's what matters most."



Mike Hendy, Vice President, North America at SimCorp Coric, said: "We are delighted to be partnering with Dimensional for the long term and to see them now expanding and utilizing the advanced options the system provides even further. When a firm with as high-quality demands as Dimensional selects SimCorp Coric to deliver global client reporting and communications, it is testament to the fact that we have one of the most advanced and comprehensive solutions on the market."



Dimensional is expected to go live with SimCorp Coric for client reporting for clients who have invested directly in Dimensional's mutual funds in the second quarter of 2017.



* As of March 31, 2017.



Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to: Mittal Shah, SimCorp UK/North America +44 207 397 8072 Anders Crillesen, SimCorp Corporate Communications, +45 3544 6474



About SimCorp Coric SimCorp Coric is a best-in-class enterprise client communications and reporting solution for private wealth and institutional asset management firms to automate their end-to-end reporting processes and enhance client service. The solution integrates with virtually any investment management solution, drawing data from any source into a consistent and transparent form across all client communications. SimCorp Coric is fully owned by SimCorp, a leading provider of integrated investment management solutions for the global financial services industry, listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen. For more information, please visit www.simcorpcoric.com.



About Dimensional Fund Advisors Dimensional Fund Advisors is a leading global investment firm that has been translating academic research into practical investment solutions since 1981. Guided by a strong belief in markets, we help investors pursue higher expected returns through advanced portfolio design and careful implementation. With clients around the world, Dimensional has 12 offices in eight countries and global assets under management of $497 billion as of March 31, 2017. Learn more at us.dimensional.com.



Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission.