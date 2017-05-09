Appoints Former Criteo and AppNexus Executive Jonathan Setty to Lead European Expansion



NEW YORK, 2017-05-09 15:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Video marketing technology company Eyeview today announced it has opened a UK office to further its growth, building and leading a new category of marketing, outcome-based video marketing. The European expansion builds upon a 60 percent increase in U.S. client growth and doubling revenue year-over-year.



"The UK is the 2nd fastest growing video market and we are excited to bring Eyeview's outcome based video marketing solution to the client base," says Oren Harnevo, CEO and co-founder of Eyeview. "'Clients first' is our mission and the demand to support campaigns locally in the UK and Europe make for an opportune time to invest. Whether they are in Europe or the United States, today's marketers must prove a measured return in sales on every dollar they spend. Our differentiated technology, ability to provide proven, incremental sales for our clients set us apart from competition."



Across a growing client base including Fortune 1000 brands such as P&G, Walgreens, BMW, and Priceline, Eyeview has shifted the conversation around video beyond media metrics and ad delivery to proving that video can drive sales outcomes. With the expansion of video consumption, Eyeview is delivering on the long-awaited promise of 1-to-1 video, marrying the engagement and appeal of television quality video advertising with precision targeting and personalised creative to drive sales.



To lead the UK expansion, Eyeview has hired Jonathan Setty for the newly-created role of Managing Director, UK, where he will launch the Eyeview London office effective immediately. Setty will be charged to expand U.S. client demand of outcome-based video marketing across Retail, FMCG, Automotive and Travel segments to marketers across Europe. Digital video usage is becoming a significant part of UK adults' media consumption. According to eMarketer's first digital video viewing forecast, adults in the UK will spend an average of 53 minutes per day watching digital video this year, which is more than double what it was five years ago.



Setty has more than 15 years of digital and ecommerce marketing experience, including seven years at comScore. Jonathan has also led sales teams across mobile marketing, bid management software and display advertising, including leading sales and partnerships at Criteo from UK market entry in 2010 to its IPO in 2013. Jonathan joins Eyeview from at AppNexus, where he served as the Director, Advertiser Sales EMEA and prior to AppNexus, Setty was UK's Commercial Director at Sociomantic.



"For me, what is most exciting is that Eyeview has proven that video can deliver on the long-awaited promise of marrying the engagement and appeal of television quality video advertising with data and targeting capabilities in order to drive sales," said Setty. "One-to-one marketing across devices, including Facebook and addressable television, presents a new opportunity for marketers. As an industry we're at a key inflection point across video advertising, where marketers have become frustrated with legacy ad serving platforms and traditional measurement. Clients demand more creative personalisation, financial accountability and quite simply, results."



"I'm excited to add a leader with deep digital marketing retail, FMCG, automotive and travel experience to lead our European expansion," said Jason Baadsgaard, Chief Revenue Officer, Eyeview. "Jonathan joins Eyeview at a point where we're confident he can continue the rapid adoption of 1-to-1 video and outcome-based video success we've had within the US to brands and marketers across Europe. Jonathan's extensive experience makes him a tremendous addition as we push the video and industry towards more targeted and accountable solutions."



About Eyeview Eyeview is a video marketing technology company and the industry leader in outcome-based video marketing. Eyeview delivers superior return on investment through 1-to-1 video.



Through proprietary VideoIQ® technology, Eyeview easily leverages brand, product and consumer data to create and deliver 1-to-1 video ads to every consumer and ultimately drive sales. VideoIQ® provides an elemental knowledge of video variables that powers a results-driven decisioning engine, capable of making billions of decisions each day, delivering the most relevant message to every consumer across television, desktop, mobile and Facebook.



Headquartered in New York City, with offices in Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, London and Seattle, Eyeview serves the nation's top brands, including P&G, Walgreens, Lowes, Honda, BMW and Priceline. Eyeview was ranked as the 2nd fastest growing company in the New York area by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500TM.



