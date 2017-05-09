ArisGlobal Reports Significant First-Quarter Results for Clinical Business Unit

CHICAGO, May 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Rapid growth for agClinical' CTMS attributed to integrated, robust features that are based on open cloud-based architecture

ArisGlobal LLC, a global leader in providing open cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences, today announced that 5 new customers have selected agClinical as their clinical trial management system, and delivered 45 expansion projects within the first quarter of 2017.

"The past two quarters' results represent our largest growth in the history of this business unit," said David Laky, ArisGlobal's Vice President & General Manager, Clinical. "ArisGlobal has long implemented industry standard practices (ISPs) in our Safety and our Regulatory suite of products. Now agClinical offers standard ISPs for CROs and general pharma business processes. The next phase of Clinical product development will leverage that methodology to further build process and documentation guidelines, with the goal to drive the same level of value for medical device and biotech companies."

Offering centralized end-to-end clinical trial management, agClinical helps automate more than 65 different processes spanning study planning and set up; monitoring and mobile-based remote monitoring; site payments and portal; issue, task and milestone management; SUSAR reporting; document management; investigator selection and feasibility.

New customers especially noted the following key features as instrumental to their final decision:

Cloud-based architecture, providing the scalability, higher system availability and quick adaptability to changing clinical needs and regulations

Built-in electronic trial master file (eTMF), serving as the centralized, global repository for managing, organizing, storing, accessing and archiving all clinical trial-related documents

Easy, robust integration capabilities via pre-built connectors and web services for quick integration with third-party systems, including finance, safety and EDC

Mobile-enabled functionality that gives customers the freedom to choose from a range of mobile platforms and device options

Risk-based monitoring via a Risk Assessment Categorization Tool (RACT), for developing and implementing risk mitigation plans

Data-Driven Processes that include notifications, alerts, and workflows that help drive the efficiency of the resources helping to run and manage the clinical trial

Automated Task and To-Do List Generation that eliminates inefficient downtime and ensures critical items are addressed in a timely manner, helping to improve compliance and enhance patient safety

"Across all of its business units, ArisGlobal is giving life sciences companies an open, integrated drug development platform to help drive automation efficiencies and achieve their most strategic objectives," said Sankesh Abbhi, ArisGlobal's Managing Director, Global Delivery, Product Strategy and Business Excellence. "We are confident that this momentum and growth will continue across all areas of ArisGlobal throughout 2017."

ArisGlobal's cloud-based software solutions facilitate global drug development and regulatory compliance within the life sciences and healthcare industries. Its cloud platform supports the entire product life cycle including clinical development, regulatory affairs, safety and pharmacovigilance and medical communications. Hundreds of drug and device manufacturers, CROs and regulatory agencies leverage ArisGlobal's advanced technology solutions spanning regulatory information management, risk evaluation and mitigation strategies, medical information and clinical trial management system to make better and more informed decisions, facilitate compliance, reduce risk, and improve operational efficiency. Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India and Japan. Visit arisglobal.com or follow us via Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.