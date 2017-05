MERIDIAN (dpa-AFX) - Liberty Interactive Corp. (QVCA, QVCB, LVNTA, LVNTB) reported that its net earnings attributable to Liberty stockholders for the first-quarter $507 million, compared to $68 million in the same quarter last year.



Total revenues for the quarter were $2.327 billion, compared to $2.510 billion in the prior year.



QVC consolidated revenue were down 2% to $2.0 billion. But, QVC's Operating Income grew 4 percent to $271 million from the prior year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX