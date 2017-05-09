Exactus, Inc. Selected to Participate at Cavendish Global Health Impact Forum

Forum uniquely brings together leading family offices, foundations and impact investors within health and the life sciences

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2017 / Exactus, Inc. (OTCQB: EXDI), a life science company that is developing and commercializing ultra-fast, handheld, point-of-care ("POC") diagnostic tools powering informed patient management, announced it has been selected to present at the Cavendish Global Health Impact Forum taking place today in Washington, D.C., co-hosted with the Virginia Biotechnology Association ("VirginiaBio"). The Forum provides an environment for family offices, foundations and impact investors to develop and implement their individual pro-social impact investing, grant-giving, and philanthropy programs within health and the life sciences. To accomplish this mission, the Forum showcases presentations and panel discussions by leading family offices, accomplished foundations, impact investors, research institutions, private-sector companies and nonprofit organizations engaged in developing innovations with the potential for transformational impact on disease prevention, diagnosis and treatment. A unique gathering of impact investors, Cavendish Impact Forums are hosted by leading institutions around the world and take place four times each year.

Michael Moffat, Cavendish co-founder and Chairman explains, "With the help of our expert advisors, we conduct a global search of research institutions and private-sector companies in order to identify organizations that meet the required standard of excellence. The quality and originality of Exactus' research and scientific insights in measuring proteolytic enzymes in the blood and diagnose cancer positions them to make a major contribution to diagnostics and improving patient outcomes."

"We are honored to be selected to present at this unique event. It is further recognition of our innovative approach to assessing the fibrinolytic status of patients in a broad range of applications with the use of our FibriLyzer™ which could provide the basis for improved management of patients who are at-risk of hemorrhage," said Exactus CEO Philip Young. "We welcome the chance to interact with many of world's most accomplished scientists, thought-leaders and generous philanthropic individuals and families who are all dedicated to the common cause of improving the health and lives of people around the world."

Cavendish Global consists of over 200 leading family offices, foundations and impact investors from around the world with combined assets of over $225 billion who share a passion for pro-social endeavors within health and the life sciences. The Cavendish Global Health Impact Forum provides impact investors with a discrete, peer-to-peer knowledge expansion and relationship building environment, combined with the information and educational resources required by foundations actively seeking to accelerate technological innovation and health access through sustainable philanthropy, grant-making and impact investing. The Forum is also an opportunity for impact investors to champion and share information on projects and organizations, which they are passionate about with other impact investors from around the world.

About Exactus Inc.

Exactus is a publicly traded life science company based in Richmond, Virginia that is developing and commercializing point-of-care (POC) diagnostics for measuring proteolytic enzymes in the blood. We anticipate our lead product, the FibriLyzer™, will provide a simple and affordable means to assess the fibrinolytic status of patients in a broad range of applications and that the use of the FibriLyzer™ could provide the basis for improved management of patients who are at-risk of hemorrhage, speeding treatment decisions and potentially improving patient outcomes and saving money.

Our second product candidate, the MatriLyzer™, may be used to detect the recurrence of cancer, and can be used as an at-home monitoring device or during routine office visits. The appearance of elevated levels of collagenase, the enzyme that degrades collagen, have been proven to be an early hallmark of cancer. The MatriLyzer™ can communicate directly with the attending oncologist via a smart phone application to ensure that (i) the tests are being used properly and (ii) when collagenase levels are elevated signaling the need for the patient to have a more thorough examination. For more information about Exactus, please visit our website at: www.exactusinc.com.

About Cavendish Global (http://cavendishglobal.com)

Cavendish Global is a peer-to-peer community of paradigm-changing innovators in health and the life sciences; over 200 leading family offices, philanthropists, foundations and impact investors; key opinion leaders and renown institutional partners that share a passion for well-conceived impact investing, sustainable philanthropy and delivering transformative impact. Cavendish provides the resources for innovators to advance their impactful work from mind to marketplace - through connectivity, advisory services, access to key opinion leaders and capital opportunities. Together, the Cavendish community bridges the gaps and accelerates innovation. Cavendish will host Forums in 2017 in Washington, DC, Chicago and Boston. For more information: http://cavendishglobal.com.

