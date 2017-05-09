Pocket Games, Inc.: Pocket Games Inc, Subsidiary Kicksend Relaunches its Million User Photo App

Pocket Games Kicks its Photo App Back into Play with its Launch Today

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2017 / Pocket Games, Inc. (OTC PINK: PKGM) is pleased to announce that it has now released its the 'Kicksend' photo app and it is available again to its 1m+ user base.

CEO, David Lovatt, stated, "We have taken our time to go back out to market with the Kicksend photo app for the simple reason that it had to be right; we had to get the right partners to go back out to market with. Now the release is out in the market, I can focus on our next big opportunity."

At its peak, Kicksend was achieving revenues in excess of $2m per year and with the recently announced integration of FujiFilm, Kicksend stands out from the crowd with a simple and fast way to print out high quality photos either for collection at Walmart or delivered directly to the home - globally!

About Pocket Games, Inc.

Pocket Games, Inc. is a video games services, development and publishing Company. It is alternative reporting and is listed on the OTC Market under the symbol (OTC PINK: PKGM). Formed in 2013, the Company has developed games for third parties and has recently acquired Kicksend Holdings and Social Technology Holdings (Viximo).

About Kicksend

Kicksend is a mobile app that provides an easy solution for printing and sending photographs. Kicksend platform is complete with social tools, multiple payment options, one click purchasing and a robust virtual currency system. The company has recently signed an agreement with Fujifilm for their Global Home Delivery Service as well as well as continuing to supply collection through its partnership with Walmart. For more information, go to www.kicksend.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of Pocket Games, Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of Pocket Games, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Pocket Games' future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Pocket Games cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Pocket Games undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Pocket Games.

Contact: invest@pocketgamesinc.com

Web: www.pocketgamesinc.com

SOURCE: Pocket Games, Inc.